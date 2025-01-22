EL ESPACIO ENTREMEDIAS (THE SPACE IN BETWEEN) Comes to Teatro Circulo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's leading Spanish-language theatre companies, is kicking off 2025 with El espacio entremedias (The Space in Between) by Spanish playwright Fernando Travesí, and directed by Leyma López, a Cuban director who has notoriously worked with Repertorio Español, Pregones/PRTT, and Teatro La Tea.

The cast features María Fontanals (Spain) as the mother and Fernando Gazzaniga (Argentina) as the father. Production design is by Israel Franco-Müller and projection design is by Milton M. Cordero. The performances in Spanish with overtitles in English, will run from February 14-23, 2025 at Teatro Círculo at 64 East 4th Street, New York City.

Fernando Travesí received an artistic commission from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to complete this work. He also received the Calderón de la Barca National Theatre Award for his play Broken Illusions, which premiered in Madrid, toured several Spanish cities and was later published by the Spanish Ministry of Culture.

The Space in Between tells the story of a couple who decide to raise their child without assigning them a gender, causing their family, friends, the child's school, and the government to challenge their decision.

“The play is a private window through which the public will see the intimate micro-universe of Alex, who was born in a home that challenges society by creating a neutral space in which blue and pink mean nothing; the daily struggle of his mother and father, struggling with their own gender roles, doubts and fears, but empowered by a deep belief and sense of responsibility; and the grandmother, raised in very different times, but willing to change only for love”, says playwright Fernando Travesí.

Teatro Círculo's production of El espacio entremedias comes just as President Trump has promised that, under his administration, “the official policy of the United States government will be that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Director Leyma López adds, "I want the play to maintain its unknown figuration of “definition” so that the audience, immersed in a fictional journey, can measure its reality, its way of thinking or articulating in terms of the themes and events that the playwright presents to us."

