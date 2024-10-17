E.G.G. Comes to The Tank Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Between Us Theatre Co., New York’s non-profit company elevating theatrical works by immigrant and minority artists, will present E.G.G., a new play by acclaimed Franco-Turkish playwright Emile Aslan Lacheny (One Night; Access Denied) about the human spirit and the impossible future of humanity. Moshe Henderson (Velvet Rage, A Foray in Innocence, Spring Awakening) directs a cast of 13, including Pete Almaraz, Francesca Bolam, Zaria Bunn, Zachary Canter, KiYonna Carr, Amelia Dobbs, Annie Kefalas, Emile Lacheny, Kennedy Maxwell, Christopher Michael, Sadie Pillion-Gardner, Bruna Sampaio, and Valentine Smith-Vaniz. Four performances will be staged from November 12-23, 2024 at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in NYC.

Four survivors of a post-apocalyptic world might have encountered the next steps of human evolution as they are held captive to their most primal instincts. Plunged into an inescapable world where humanity is pushed to its absolute limits and every instinct is laid bare, E.G.G. provocatively explores identity, morality, survival and the duality of human nature. Do we embrace our most civilized selves, or do we succumb to the treacherous impulses that lie beneath the surface? Minimalist yet captivating, E.G.G. haunts with its compelling narrative, rich characters, and thought-provoking themes.

“E.G.G. is not just a play; it’s an exploration of the human condition when stripped of all pretense,” said Lacheny. “I aim to challenge the audience to reflect on their own responses in moments of crisis, questioning what truly defines us.”

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are at 7:00 p.m. on November 12, 16, 19, and 23, 2024. The performance on November 19 will also be streamed on CyberTank.

Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be purchased by visiting TheTankNYC, or by calling 212-563-6269.

﻿Direct ticketing link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1215920

Set design: Andrew Robinson, Lighting Design: Thomas Donohoe,Costume Designer: Pablo Gatto; Movement Director: Barrett Penrod,Sound Design: Ash, Stage Managers: Sarah Jack and Emily Ann Banks,Production Managers: Zaq Latino and Francesca Bolam, Marketing Director: Zen Tunsaringkran, Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

E.G.G. was workshopped at the New York Theatre Festival in 2022.

