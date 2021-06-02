Downtown Urban Arts Festival to Present SAY LESS By Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Downtown Urban Arts Festival will presents SAY LESS by Juan Ramirez, Jr., also starring Jason Westby on June 25th at 7pm, at the Arbons Art Centers' 1915 Playhouse Theater, located at 466 Grand Street (at Pitt Street) New York, NY 10002. The free live production is part of the many festival's selected plays that are welcoming audiences back to the theater. Patrons must have CDC card or proof of vaccination in order to see the show. Masks and social distancing will still be implemented.

Described as, a Theatre of the Absurd Hip-Hop Dramedy, two men living in the South Bronx feel they have no say and little options in their lives. Maybe if they can share their secrets with each other and their music with the world, they might find hope. But what does hope look like if they've never seen it before? Let's give them a stage for them to have their say.

Jason Westby is an actor, singer, writer and poet from The Bronx, NYC. His past acting credits include Ridin' Shotgun (Downtown Urban Arts Festival), Truck Stop Queen (LIC One-Act Festival with The Secret Theater, published in their Anthology), Don Juan (Dixon Place) and Sailing Stones (Downtown Urban Arts Festival.

Juan Ramirez, Jr. is an internationally produced, award-winning playwright, monologist, screenwriter, actor, director, filmmaker, producer and poet. Notable works include Calling Puerto Rico (Second Rounder Austin Film Festival, Miranda Family Voces Latinx Finalist with Repertorio Español, 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist, 2018 LTC Carnaval of New Latinx work semi-finalist and winner of the Bronx Recognize Its Own Award), One Act Of Kindness (The Lab, 2020 Downtown Urban Arts Festival), Ridin' Shotgun (2019 Best Play Downtown Urban Arts Festival), Sailing Stones (2018 Second Place for Best Short), Honor Among Thieves (2017 Downtown Urban Arts Festival, among others. His past acting credits include The American Dream (Broadway Bound Theater Festival) and Nuyorican Nights (Nuyroican Poets Café) and many others. He is a Dramatists Guild member, a 2020-2021 Dramatists Guild Fellow, founder of The PlayPen collective, founder of R and R Production with his wife Cristy Reynoso, a NYC LatinX Playwright Circle Member, an ATG PlayLab member, a producing member of The Bronx Repertory Company, a film assessor, a script reader and a teaching artist with Art Defined Productions. He received his B.A. from Lehman College and his MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU Tisch. www.JuanRamirezJr.com

For tickets and more information on the festival, visit: https://www.duafnyc.com/

and on their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duafnyc