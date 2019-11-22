Dorothea Gloria and Russell Legaspi Will Perform INTERNMENT at The Artist COOP

Dorothea Gloria and Russell Legaspi will perform Internment on November 22 and 23 at The Artist COOP in New York City.

Dorothea Gloria and Russell Legaspi are both actors from the Philippines. Legaspi's last play in Manila was "Mga Buhay na Apoy" produced by Tanghalang Pilipino at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) while Gloria's was "Palasyo ni Valentin," directed by Nonon Padilla at DLSU-CSB.

Both Gloria and Legaspi have written plays as well. Legaspi' 'Mission Valley Care' and Elysium Airways' were produced at CCP's Virgin Labfest and Gloria's "The Sun Tries Dating" at Manhattan Repertory Theatre and "Golden Girl By The Sea" at the Greek Cultural Center.

Internment is an experimental Theatre piece created by Gloria and Legaspi. Gloria and Legaspi play characters that explore what it means to be a prisoner in different aspects of the human condition. Internment deals with the relationship of a man and a woman detained in an unnamed facility being held by an unnamed authority called "They". In a place where nothing exists and with only bits and pieces of their memories, the characters explore what it means to be an individual in a time where individuals are ostracized for having a form of self and identity. "Individuals die in the battle of group thinkers, individuals lose in the field of right and left, there is no more I or me, there is only US and THEM" With this play, both Gloria and Legaspi hope to explore with the audience what it means to be caught in the fences people create psychologically and physically.





