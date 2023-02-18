Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY

Derived from both Rodeh and Hagage's personal life stories, the play unfolds the tale of a girl, who was born out of wedlock, to a single woman and a married man.

Feb. 18, 2023  
Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY

Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the development of the new theatrical experience Light Heart Heavy (Working Title), by Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh. After a successful workshop presentation at The Tank on 1/27, the play is planned to go into full stage production later this year.

Derived from both Rodeh and Hagage's personal life stories, the play unfolds the tale of a girl, who was born out of wedlock, to a single woman and a married man. In contrast to the common expectation, this pregnancy was very much planned by both parents, who understood the rules of their game. It was their daughter who had to figure out life with a full-time mom and drips of a dad, and eventually found herself having to create her very own path.

The play intertwines both mother and daughter perspectives and takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of their lives. By creating this thought-provoking experience, Rodeh and Hagage challenge the audience to reconsider their view on families, decisions and consequences, and the notion of the other woman.

Concept and Story: Eliya Rodeh & Maera Daniel Hagage
Book, Lyrics & Music: Maera Daniel Hagage
Musical Direction and guitar accompaniment: Eyal Solomon
Featuring: Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh

About the Artists:

Maera Daniel Hagage is a NYC based Producer, Artistic-Director, Actress, Writer and a Customer Success Manager. Texas born and Israeli raised, Maera lived in Germany and Egypt and traveled the world before she made NYC her home. She is passionate about storytelling and strongly believes in the power of theatre to change people's lives and hearts, as it comes second only to a true real-life experience. As an Actress, she's a proud member of the John Anthony's acting group and Rising sun performance company.

Eliya Rodeh is a NYC-based actress and singer, originally from Israel. After studying Vocal Performance at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance Eliya moved to NYC, where She graduated from the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Favorite credits include: Who Are You? A Musical, Kiss That Frog, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, Two Cents Plain, Into the Woods, Seussical and The Town As If.

Eyal Solomon is a NYC-based musician. Born in Israel, he studied jazz performance and composition in Israel and the US, and has continued playing and performing ever since. He currently plays bass in both a Nirvana and a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover bands.



Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month Photo
Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will debuts their first season of plays in-person since before the pandemic. First up is the brand-new work 'An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.
Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos here!
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge F Photo
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS
New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM.
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloways HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE Photo
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE
All For One Theater (Michael Wolk, Founder & Artistic Director and Nicholas A. Cotz, Executive & Producing Director) has announced the All For One Theater Solo Collective (AFO SoCo) presentation of HOMEBODY: A Ritual Party, written and performed by Nia Calloway and directed by Paula Ali.

More Hot Stories For You


Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This MonthDialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month
February 17, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will debuts their first season of plays in-person since before the pandemic. First up is the brand-new work 'An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.
Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
February 17, 2023

THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos here!
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTSStephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS
February 16, 2023

New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM.
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HEREAll For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE
February 16, 2023

All For One Theater (Michael Wolk, Founder & Artistic Director and Nicholas A. Cotz, Executive & Producing Director) has announced the All For One Theater Solo Collective (AFO SoCo) presentation of HOMEBODY: A Ritual Party, written and performed by Nia Calloway and directed by Paula Ali.
New Place Players' OTHELLO Extends at Casa ClaraNew Place Players' OTHELLO Extends at Casa Clara
February 16, 2023

New Place Players have announced that the critically-acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's OTHELLO, directed by Makenna Masenheimer, and developed by Bacon will be extending its run at Casa Clara (218 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010).
share