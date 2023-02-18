Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY

Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the development of the new theatrical experience Light Heart Heavy (Working Title), by Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh. After a successful workshop presentation at The Tank on 1/27, the play is planned to go into full stage production later this year.

Derived from both Rodeh and Hagage's personal life stories, the play unfolds the tale of a girl, who was born out of wedlock, to a single woman and a married man. In contrast to the common expectation, this pregnancy was very much planned by both parents, who understood the rules of their game. It was their daughter who had to figure out life with a full-time mom and drips of a dad, and eventually found herself having to create her very own path.

The play intertwines both mother and daughter perspectives and takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of their lives. By creating this thought-provoking experience, Rodeh and Hagage challenge the audience to reconsider their view on families, decisions and consequences, and the notion of the other woman.

Concept and Story: Eliya Rodeh & Maera Daniel Hagage

Book, Lyrics & Music: Maera Daniel Hagage

Musical Direction and guitar accompaniment: Eyal Solomon

Featuring: Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh

About the Artists:

Maera Daniel Hagage is a NYC based Producer, Artistic-Director, Actress, Writer and a Customer Success Manager. Texas born and Israeli raised, Maera lived in Germany and Egypt and traveled the world before she made NYC her home. She is passionate about storytelling and strongly believes in the power of theatre to change people's lives and hearts, as it comes second only to a true real-life experience. As an Actress, she's a proud member of the John Anthony's acting group and Rising sun performance company.

Eliya Rodeh is a NYC-based actress and singer, originally from Israel. After studying Vocal Performance at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance Eliya moved to NYC, where She graduated from the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Favorite credits include: Who Are You? A Musical, Kiss That Frog, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, Two Cents Plain, Into the Woods, Seussical and The Town As If.

Eyal Solomon is a NYC-based musician. Born in Israel, he studied jazz performance and composition in Israel and the US, and has continued playing and performing ever since. He currently plays bass in both a Nirvana and a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover bands.