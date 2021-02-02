Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Director Of Winning UK Radio Play Announced By The Pressure Players

Cristina Duarte is a New York director, actor, professor, and private coach.

Feb. 2, 2021  

The Pressure Players announced the director of the piece that will win their first in a global radio contest in January, the winner of which will be announced before the end of this month.

"In our initial meeting, I could feel great energy from her. I can see that energy being exactly what we need for this piece, for the company in general, honestly," said Executive Director Samantha Castro.

Cristina Duarte is a New York director, actor, professor, and private coach. She has taught acting and theater at Brooklyn College, Hunter College, Santa Fe University of Art and Design, AMDA, and The Stella Adler Studio.

"It's good to have Cristina Duarte on board to direct our UK Project," said Business Manager Jim Walsh, "Cristina is a Professional. She's industrious. I look forward to collaborating with her at The Pressure Players."

Born in Portugal, she immigrated to the U.S. with her mother when she was seven. Now a long time New Yorker, she has spent more than twenty years working professionally. As a director, Cristina is interested in telling stories about our complex and courageous humanity. She is particularly interested in plays which speak to race, gender, aging and other relevant social issues. She is attracted to stories with strong characters who push against social norms, but also loves directing comedies and the classics whose richness and voice continue to resonate. She is interested in direction, which illustrates the power and beauty of the human experience.


