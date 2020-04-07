Dialogue With Three Chords Launch D3C BYOB: A Virtual Place To Keep Enjoying Their Punk Rock Pub Theatre

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) was set to continue their ninth season of original indie theatre late last month, but that was before a global pandemic made its way to New York City. So what's a group of DIY theatre punks to do? Take the show online. On Thursday, April 9, at 3pm D3C will offer their first post of virtual pub theatre across multiple platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter.

D3C is hoping to inspire audiences to stick to social distancing guidelines, while allowing them to stay connected to the work and artistic community they've developed over nearly ten years in lower Manhattan. D3C: BYOB will continue to make posts every Thursday at 3pm.

All posts will consist of work written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. This includes: fresh filmed readings of work, distance-directed by LoPorto, as well as footage of past performances, never-before-seen outside of D3C's original basement venue of Mr. Dennehy's, or filmed at Von Bar, who hosted D3C for several years thereafter.

D3C: BYOB also plans to broadcast D3C work in mediums like animation and music. The first post consists of a song whose lyrics are drawn from "The Wendigo," a musical about the end of a marriage over the holidays first mounted by D3C in 2017. The melody has since been developed and recorded by Therina Bella, a musician based in Staten Island. Bella founded the Acoustic-Punk Riot Grrrl band Dolltits, a D3C audience favorite, with Magie Serpica.

D3C: BYOB is free, like all D3C live shows, because art should be accessible to everyone. Just bring your own beverage and fire up your favorite device at 3pm on Thursday, April 9th to be a part of the virtual audience.

Gracia and LoPorto, who co-founded D3C in 2011, ask those who are able to support the venues that support their work. Both VON, D3C's most recent venue, and Dark Horse, where D3C was set to debut their Spring season last month, have set up GoFundMe pages to support their bar staff during the COVID-19 closures effecting the city. When you take in a D3C: BYOB consider leaving a tip for the staff at either place: Dark Horse: https://www.gofundme.com/f/erxx43-dark-horse Von Bar: https://www.gofundme.com/f/von-family-fund

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage with short plays and live music. Their work has been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

D3C: BYOB can be found:

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/dthreec

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/dialoguewiththreechords

On Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/DthreeC/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/dthreec





