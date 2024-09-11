David Mills Brings STAY LOST to Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Mills goes comically dark in his newest subversive show, "STAY LOST." Inspired by the explosive 1990's New York solo performance scene with echoes of Bogosian, Bernhart, Goldberg, and art star Penny Arcade, "STAY LOST" is a mash-up of storytelling, stand-up, and cabaret - featuring boldly comedic monologues and surprisingly provocative song interpretations from the Blues to the classic American songbook, gospel, and spooky folk songs. Featuring Jody Shelton on piano. The show plays at Pangea (178 2nd Ave, NYC) at 9:30 p.m. on select Saturday evenings September 21- October 26.

In "STAY LOST," Mills explores uproarious yet uncomfortable themes of contemporary life - broken dreams, disappearing freedoms, casual violence and the tyranny of empty social media culture. All come in for ruthless skewering by Mills' signature, coruscating wit. His own flaws - shared by so many of his gay contemporaries - receive the harshest critique of all, a well-deserved, rip-roaring roasting just as Gen X assumes cultural dominance.

In 2023, David Mills arrived back in New York after more than two decades in the UK where he honed his stand-up chops on the legendary London comedy circuit along with multiple appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe. Since 2014, Mills had been coming to NYC to perform at Pangea, but it wasn't until his 2019 show 'Bitter Endings' that his distinctive brand of humour and pathos broke through to a broader audience.

Tickets are $20 in advance. $25 at the door (cash only). $20 food/drink minimum. Available at http://www.pangeanyc.com/music/

