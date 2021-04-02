Danisarte & HOLA Member Alicia Kaplan Present the Premiere of WELCOME TO MY WORLD/ BIENVENIDOS A MI MUNDO

A first in a series of heartfelt, insightful, and soulful interviews with international artists of many fields in many countries throughout the world.

Apr. 2, 2021  

Danisarte & HOLA Member Alicia Kaplan invite you to join them for the video premiere of the bilingual series,

Alicia Kaplan interviews someone who has always been in her world: Ms. Betty Kaplan (Screenwriter/Film Director). A first in a series of heartfelt, insightful, and soulful interviews with International Artists of many fields in many countries throughout the world.

Alicia entrevista a artistas internacionales, empezando con alguien que siempre ha estado en su mundo: Su nombre es Betty Kaplan (Guionista y Directora de Cine). Nacida en Nueva York, criada en Caracas, Venezuela y ahora residente en Puerto Rico.

Streaming on Youtube Channel/ akDanisarte, Monday April 5th, 2021, 4:00 pm PST • 7:00 pm EST.


