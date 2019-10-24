DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Next In Family Season At Tribeca PAC

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents the next event in the 2019-2020 Family Series Season: TheaterWorksUSA's Dragons Love Tacos on Saturday, November 30 at 11:00AM. Dragons Love Tacos is the second show of BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Family Theater Season, featuring plays, musicals, puppetry, concerts and dance for all ages.



A musical revue of beloved contemporary children's books! Recommended for ages 4-9.

Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

Dragons love all sorts of tacos - except spicy ones! When a boy throws his new dragon friends a spicy salsa taco party, red-hot trouble ensues.



Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein

It's bedtime for the little red chicken. Papa is going to read her a story, but the chicken can't help interrupting. Will the chicken ever get to sleep?

The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds

A story about the creative spirit in all of us. Vashti can't draw. Then her teacher says, "Just make a mark and see where it takes you." Vashti discovers she is an artist, after all.

Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride by Kate DiCamillo, Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen

Mercy, a porcine wonder, and Mr. Watson go for a ride every Saturday in Mr. Watson's automobile. But one Saturday, guess who winds up behind the wheel?

Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days by Erica Silverman, painted by Betsy Lewin

Yee Haw! Cowgirl Kate and her loyal horse Cocoa are the perfect pair. They do everything together, until school is in session - and horses are not allowed!



Tickets are $30, and/or 10Club Members see the show for just $14. To purchase tickets or a 10Club Membership, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased by visiting our website at http://tribecapac.org/ or by visiting the Box Office at 199 Chambers Street, Tues-Sat from 12PM - 6PM.





