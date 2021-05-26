DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Wins Prestigious 2021 Telly Award

DeForest Theatricals, executive producer of the "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" series on Broadway on Demand, has been awarded the prestigious 2021 Silver Telly Award for "Online Scripted Web Series"! Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", now in its second season on Broadway on Demand, has been recognized with a 2021 Silver Telly Award along with other high caliber productions such as Sesame Street and WETA! The series stars 'America's Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, with videography and editing by award winning Alex Pearlman and fabulous theme song and sound effects by Billboard and Apple Music charting musician Blake Allen.

Doris comes to you from her Rumpus Room sipping historic cocktails, sharing stories of growing up, reading from her favorite books, and her friends drop by to chat about their movie, Broadway, TV and musical careers. Season one featured Broadway superstars Amra Faye Wright, Maree Johnson and Karen Mason, jazz musician and world-renowned crooner Benny Benack III, prestigious jazz drummer Aaron Kimmel and singer/songwriter and published author Meg Flather!

Season two is proving to be an even bigger hit with Award winning actors Grover Dale and Anita Gillette, actress and award winning producer Jana Robbins, Tony Award winning costumer Gregg Barnes, Billboard and Apple Music charting musician Blake Allen and actor and activist T Oliver Reid! So grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room and come 'backstage' with Doris to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart!

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!

A 2021 SILVER TELLY AWARD WINNING SERIES

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Friday at 3pm ET!

$11.99 to subscribe!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(Registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information