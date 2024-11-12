DORIS An Immersive Performance To Premiere In The West Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DORIS, an intimate, environmental performance created by Joan Nelson, with Andrew J. Mullins and Cory Savage will be presented at Theatre 154 - Powered by Out of the Box Theatrics and Chashama.

Step inside DORIS' dimly-lit basement apartment as she puts on the act of a lifetime - a strange cocktail of dramatic sights and sounds conjured by her unnerving imagination. An aspiring actress and has-been that never was, DORIS confronts phantom memories and nightmares born from the dreams she can't let go in a performance that may be her last.

A found audio pastiche of old Broadway & Hollywood is realized through lip-synched performance, laying bare the identity disintegration, emotional labor, and substance dependencies that can plague the wayward performer perpetually waiting for their star turn.

Booking your evening with DORIS is a cinch! Visit SEEDORIS.COM and use code BWAYBABY.

Photo by A. Klass

Comments