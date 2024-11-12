News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DORIS An Immersive Performance To Premiere In The West Village

The show will be presented at Out of the Box Theatrics' Theatre 154.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
DORIS, an intimate, environmental performance created by Joan Nelson, with Andrew J. Mullins and Cory Savage will be presented at Theatre 154 - Powered by Out of the Box Theatrics and Chashama.

Step inside DORIS' dimly-lit basement apartment as she puts on the act of a lifetime - a strange cocktail of dramatic sights and sounds conjured by her unnerving imagination. An aspiring actress and has-been that never was, DORIS confronts phantom memories and nightmares born from the dreams she can't let go in a performance that may be her last.

A found audio pastiche of old Broadway & Hollywood is realized through lip-synched performance, laying bare the identity disintegration, emotional labor, and substance dependencies that can plague the wayward performer perpetually waiting for their star turn.

Booking your evening with DORIS is a cinch! Visit SEEDORIS.COM

