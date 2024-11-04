DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Comes to the Court Square Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new production: Do You Feel Anger? will come to the Court Square Theatre this week. Performances run November 7-10. Do You Feel Anger? is an absurdist comedy that provides a satirical look at everyday power dynamics in the workplace.

Written by the innovative Ms. Nelson-Greenberg, this play employs the absurdist techniques of Eugene Ionesco, Edward Albee, and Christopher Durang to create a world where language and behavior are twisted into the surreal. At the center of the play is Jon, a clueless boss who confuses empathy with a type of bird, and celebrates a maternity leave policy that is the definition of absurd. Alongside Jon are his team members, Howie and Jordan – who embody ludicrous and unsettling attitudes that highlight the deeper truths about entrenched workplace sexism. Sofia, an empathy coach, is brought in to help Jon's team navigate learning radical compassion.

But this play does more than entertain – it resonates with anyone who has felt powerless, on-edge, or stuck in a world full of power struggles and overwhelming challenges. In a city like New York where these themes are all too familiar to us, Do You Feel Anger? offers a reflection on the absurdity of our struggles and a cathartic release through humor.

The cast includes Alysia Giakoumas, Lyon Hamill, Angelica McEwan, Randy Baruh, Logan Slater, Richard Brundage, Kazue Peck, and Enette Fremont.

The creative team includes Deanna Ott (Director), Coda Boyce (Stage manager), Mollie Mulvey (Assistant Manager), Joey Shaw (Scenic Designer), Atlantys Tunica-El (Costume Designer), Carly Rodgers (Poster Design). Production Team includes: Alysia Giakoumas (Exec Producer), Lyon Hamill (Exec Producer), Angelica McEwan (Exec Producer), Addison Vaughn (Co-Producer), Sabina Arcila (Co-Producer), and Mikayla Perry (Assistant Producer/Social Media).

