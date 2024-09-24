DIVA THERAPY To Have World Premiere At Theater For The New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ego Actus Theatre Company will produce the new play Diva Therapy by John Mark Lucas. The limited run plays November 7 - 24 at Theater for the New City (TNC). Diva Therapy is directed by Ego Actus Founding Artistic Director Joan Kane.

Las Vegas is tough. Staying a legend in this town can be a drag. Five men in group therapy think their best days are over. But, this being Vegas, the five happen to be Cher, Diana Ross, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli impersonators. Of course.

From playwright John Mark Lucas, "Diva Therapy is not really about being a Las Vegas drag queen. Not really. It's really about trying to find your place in the world after the world says "thanks for playing, but you're no longer needed." As Barbra says in the play, "People look at us like being old is something that's not supposed to happen." But rest assured, Diva Therapy is not a lecture on ageism and never wags a finger. It's a fun, silly, yet touching comedy about being true to yourself, the importance of community, and listening to that still, small voice. And hey, if Judy Garland says you can do it, you can do it!"

Diva Therapy is half of back to back productions for Ego Actus, following the premiere of Meltdown by Toby Armour which runs October 10 - 27 at TNC.

Diva Therapy features Tim Dietrich (Dream Girl/Roundabout Theatre Company), Clara Francesca (Funny Guy/59E59 & Edinburgh Fringe), Terry Lee King (The Imperial Court of NY), Joel Van Liew (Well/Broadway), James Pyecka (Diana, Navy And The Golden Tooth/NY Theater Summer Fest), Martin Revere (A Midsummer Night's Dream/Stag And Lion), and Tony Triano (The Man Who Came to Dinner/The Peccadillo Theater Company).

The creative/Production Team includes set and projection design by Evan Frank, costume design by Billy Little, lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer, and stage management by Matthew Seepersad.

Diva Therapy runs November 7 - 24 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and matinees on Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes.

Theater for the New City (Cino Theatre), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors and go on sale the first week of October at wwwtheaterforthenewcity.net.

Comments