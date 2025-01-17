DEAR DIARY By Kevin Cheng To Premiere At Chain Winter One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Diary, a new play written by Kevin Cheng will premiere as part of the 2025 edition of the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL at the Chain Theatre.

The production, directed by Emily M. White, features Kevin Cheng as Pablo and Elizabeth McBryde as Josie, with Hana Roh as the stage manager. Performances will take place on Feb 7 at 6:30pm, Feb 13 at 8:30pm, and Feb 22 at 5pm; as part of Program #9 in the festival.

When a young woman's daily journaling routine is suddenly interrupted by a stranger, the two discover that they have more in common than either imagined. As their interactions unfold, memories of the past begin to seep in, and they find themselves compelled to reveal parts of themselves they have hidden from the rest of the world.

The 2025 CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL also features the NY premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER by Tony Award winner David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES, HURLYBURLY, CASUALTIES OF WAR), the world premiere of BROTHERS by Lyle Kessler ​ (ORPHANS), head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio, and THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI - a groundbreaking production that explores the use of actual robotics and AI programming capabilities onstage - written by John Arthur Long.

Tickets are available through the Chain Theatre website, with a special 20% discount using the code "DIARY25."

