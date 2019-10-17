Crew Announced For RIVERA'S LOVESONG (IMPERFECT)

It takes a village to create a masterpiece. OBIE Winner, José Rivera ("Marisol" and "References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot"), premieres another powerful stage-work at the East Village's arts haven, The theater at the 14th Street Y. Lovesong (Imperfect) will run February 8 - 22 at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 E 14th Street, New York City with PREVIEWS: Sat, 2/8 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2/9 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/10 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/11 @ 7:30 p.m.; and OPENING NIGHT: Sat, 2/15 @ 7:30 p.m.; then PERFORMING: Sun, 2/16 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/17 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/18 @ 7:30 p.m.; and CLOSING on Sat, 2/22 @ 7:30 p.m. For further information, visit https://www.14streety.org/nowplaying/2019-2020-season/

Jose Rivera's newest work of magical realism sports a distinguished crew helping bring his vision to life. The design team features Izzy Fields (Scenic Design), Joe Novak (Lighting), Lisa Renee Jordan (Costumes), Jacob Subotnick (Sound), and properties by Lytza R. Colon. Rivera will direct this premiere assisted by Anna Hogan and stage managed by Cordelia Senie, assisted by Addison Herndon.

In "Lovesong (Imperfect)" Death has been declared illegal by the U.S. government, trees grow lights instead of leaves and ghosts love the living. There, two foolhardy lovers search look for a love that lasts forever in this fantastical comedy about imperfect relationships. "Lovesong (Imperfect)" exemplifies the message of the mission of the Theater at the 14th Street Y, which is to focus on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, The Theater places artists as the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive cultural experience for all.

This current full production is co-produced by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Glory Kadigan (Producing Artistic Director), Kim Marie Jones (Assistant Artistic Director/Assistant Producer Lovesong (Imperfect), Jenna R. Lazar (Managing Director), Ariel Francoeur (Assistant Managing Director); Promotion by Jay Michaels Arts & Entertainment. When asked about this new team, Ms. Kadigan said "I'm excited to see so many longtime Planet Connections designers collaborating with Mr. Rivera. I've known Izzy Fields and Jacob Subotnik for close to a decade and they always deliver excellent work. Lisa Jordan has successfully designed for Playwrights For A Cause brilliantly delivering for six different directors and playwrights simultaneously, and Jo Novak's work I've seen throughout the years at the Planet Connections Festival with his numerous masterful designs for Planet Connections artists Steven and Susan Tenney. I'm looking forward to seeing the production. "

"Lovesong (Imperfect)" was done in staged-reading format at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity.

Lovesong (Imperfect) is also co-presented by The Theater at The 14th Street Y. The Theater at the 14th Street Y focuses on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, we place artists at the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive and open cultural experience for all. The 14th Street Y is a vibrant community center grounded in the belief that contemporary Jewish sensibilities can be a source of inspiration, connection, and learning for the individuals and families we serve throughout downtown Manhattan. The 14th Street Y focuses on health and fitness, education and enrichment programs, and innovative arts and cultural programming. The 14th Street Y is committed to the development of the whole person and bettering people's lives and strengthening individual and family connections by building an inclusive and sustainable community. The 14th Street Y serves more than 26,000 people annually and is proud to be part of the Educational Alliance, a 501c3 non-profit organization with a 129-year history of serving New Yorker downtown.

Opening around the same time at The Theater at The 14th Street Y is DARK PLANET: Not Your Mother's Valentine's Day, presented by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, running Thursday and Fridays, February 6-21 featuring the works of Monica Bauer, Jake Brasch, Erik Champney, Gabrielle Fox, Glory Kadigan, Drew Larimore, Quincy Long, Desi Moreno-Penson, Jan Rosenberg, and Lenny Schwartz. This is an unbridled, nefarious evening of playlets and decadent dark comedies.

Glory Kadigan (Producing Artistic Director Planet Connections) founded Planet Connections Festivity and served as The Producing Artistic Director for six seasons. She is a member of The Actors Studio PDU, Alum of La MaMa Umbria Playwriting and Directing Symposium, Alum of LAByrinth Theater Company Master Class and Lincoln Center Directors Lab. She recently directed: VIVIAN'S MUSIC 1969 at 59 E 59, THE WEAK AND THE STRONG by Erik Ehn (Sheen Center), THE FLOOR IS LAVA by Alex Riad (La MaMa), CLOVER by Erik Ehn (La MaMa), BANK by Lucy Thurber (PFAC), MEAN GIRLS by Lyle Kessler (PFAC), and BITING THE BULLET by Regina Taylor (PFAC). Kadigan is also a Playwright whose work has been presented in Singapore, London, and New Zealand.

Kim Marie Jones (Assistant Artistic Director Planet Connections/Assistant Producer Lovesong (Imperfect) Has over 20 + years as a Line Producer, Assistant Producer, Stage Manager, and Production Manager. Kim is a Member of AEA, The Workshop Theatre Company, Theatre Resources Unlimited (TRU), and The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW). Most recent projects include General Manager for THE FLOOR IS LAVA by Alex Riad; Directed by Glory Kadigan (La MaMa and Planet Connections); and Assistant Producer for TILL WE MEET AGAIN by Glory Kadigan; Directed by Tonya Pinkins ( 14 Street Y and Planet Connections).

Jay Michaels (Promotion) Entrepreneur and educator, Jay Michaels, has been part of the arts industry since 1985. In 1997, he took the knowledge he acquired as a stage/film producer, casting director, Broadway/National Tour manager, media-buyer, speech writer/coach, and television production manager and founded the boutique marketing & promotion consultation firm that now bears his name, Jay Michaels Arts & Entertainment creates visibility for self-producing stage artists and production companies on the east & west coasts, in film arenas, and now - internationally with clients in Brazil, Israel, and Australia. The JMAE Communications Network includes podcasts, video commercials, online text interviews, in-depth articles and reviews, and live-event production. Credentials in event production include the HBO Summer Stage, musical events and fundraisers at NY's finest indie theaters and cabarets, and a live theater and film event at New York Comic Con. In 1999, he and Mary Elizabeth Micari formed Genesis Repertory Ensemble, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to giving opportunities to emerging artists in the stage and film. A professor of communications at two universities, Michaels continues to appear as a guest speaker throughout the tri-state area. www.jaymichaelsarts.com

Jose Rivera (Playwright and Director) Is a recipient of Obie Awards for Marisol and References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot both produced by The Public Theatre, NY. Other plays include Cloud Tectonics (Playwright's Horizons), Boleros for the Disenchanted (Yale Rep), Sueno (MCC), Sonnets for an Old Century (Barrow Group), School of the Americas (Public Theatre), Massacre(Sing to Your Children) (Rattlestick), Brain people ( ACT, San Francisco), Adoration of the Old Woman (INTAR), The House of Ramon Iglesia (EST), Another Word for Beauty (Goodman Theatre), The Maids (INTAR), The Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Menier Chocolate Factory, London), Each Day Dies with Sleep (Berkeley Rep), and The Fall of A Sparrow (Planet Connections Playwrights for a Cause). His screenplay "The Motorcycle Diaries", was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, a BAFTA and a Writers Guild Award in 2005. "On the Road" premiered at The 2012 Cannes Film Festival. "Trade" was the first film to premiere at The United Nations. For television he co-created and produced "Eerie, Indiana" NBC and was a consultant and writer on "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" (Showtime) 2019. He will be the head writer for the Netflix series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude and is at work on a feature film "Landfill Harmonic."

Anna Hogan (Assistant Director) is a graduate of West Texas A & M University. Anna's passion lies in developing new work, working closely with playwrights, and creating accessible live theatre for modern audiences. Anna is the Associate Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company. She has had the joy of working with Planet Connections for the past 4 years in the productions of ELEPHANT (Co-Director, Rising Sun Performance Company, "Outstanding Direction" Winners), HOLD MY SPOT (Director, Opportunist Productions), THE GLORY OF LIVING (Assistant Director, Rising Sun Performance Company), and HELVETICA (Assistant Director, Rising Sun Performance Company). Anna assistant directed for Playwrights for A Cause in their 2017 and 2018 seasons. She is thrilled to be working with Planet Connections again! Most recent New York credits: URINETOWN (Director, Duke's Eye Productions, The PIT), FRIENDLY'S FIRE (Director, Rising Sun Performance Company with the 14 St Y), Cassie Flowers in THE LONG RAIL NORTH (CAGE Theatre Company, Soho Playhouse).

Izzy Fields (Scenic Designer) Is a New York based Costume Designer and she splits her time between theatre, TV and Film. Recent New York Theatre credits include BERNIE AND MIKEY'S TRIP TO THE MOON at 59 E59, POUND at The Lion Theater, THE OREGON TRAIL, THE WEDGE HORSE, AT THE TABLE, BREATHING TIME and THE FAIRE all for Fault Line Theatre Company. AMERIKE THE GOLDEN LAND, THE GOLDEN BRIDE, LIES MY FATHER TOLD ME and Fyvush Finkel LIVE all at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. THE CRUCIBLE, THE TRESTLE AT POPE LICK CREEK and THE LOVE OF THE NIGHTINGALE all at Atlantic Theatre Company Acting School. A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at Secret Theatre, CONSENT at Roundabout Black Box; ANERICAN DANCE MACHINE at Joyce Theatre; SHIPS at The Wild Project. She won The NY Innovative Theatre Award for Best Costume Design in 2017 for her work on ANAIS NIN GOES TO HELL. Izzy is winner of Outstanding Costume Design from Planet Connections; and was Costume Designer for Playwright's For A Cause at Planet Connections for three seasons. Izzy is a graduate of NYU Tisch and is a proud member of 829. www.izzyfieldsdesigns.com

Joe Novak (Lighting Designer) Is delighted to return to Planet Connections having done several collaborations with Susan and Stephen Tenney! Off-Broadway: NATHAN THE WISE Classic Stage Company. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY (Kirk) Odds Bodkin's THE ODYSSEY (Lincoln Center). Columbia University: LIGHT/FEN, ORESTIA, LOVE LABOR,S LOST/THREE SISTER'S, HENRY VI PART II, THE COUNTRY AND THE HAPPINESS, MEDEA THE TWELFTH Joe has been the lighting supervisor for Glimmerglass Opera, Martha Graham Dance Company and is the Director of Production for Columbia University SOA Theatre Program. MFA: NYU Tisch.

Lisa Renee Jordan (Costume Designer) Selected design credits include: FETES DE LA NUIT (Ohio Theatre);* Drama Desk Nomination - Outstanding Theatrical Experience; SHESH YAK(Rattlestick); MY SEXUALITY IS________ (Planet Connections Playwrights For A Cause 2018) TEMPLE OF SOULS, COMIDA DE PUTA ( Multi Stages); THE PLANTATION (Brave New World - Governor's Island); ROMEO & JULIET (Bryant Park Shakespeare); BELOVED (Scandavanian American Theatre Company); HELOISE (Lion Theatre), THE GREAT PIE ROBBERY (Electra Theatre); TWELFTH NIGHT, MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, LOVE'S LABOURS LOST (Shakespeare in the Parking Lot); BOY IN THE BATHROOM, CASTRONAUTS (NYMF); WITCHING HOUR, and TRIANGLE (Williamstown Theatre Festival); HOLY LAND (HERE Arts); THE MYTH LYSYSTRATA (Edinburgh Fringe); Member of United Scenic Artists Local 829. http://www.lisareneejordandesigns.com

Jacob Subotnick (Sound Designer) Jacob is an NYC based Composer and Sound Designer who has designed over 125 Off and Off-Off Broadway Productions. Selected NYC Theater: THE ELEPHANT MAN (Nominated: Outstanding Original Music NYITA 2018); THE BALLAD OF RODRIGO ( Nominated Outstanding Original Music NYITA 2015); VIRUS ATTACKS HEART (Nominated: Outstanding Sound Design PCTF 2014), TULPA OR ANNE AND ME (Winner: Outstanding Sound Design PCTF 2011). Jacob designed Sound for Playwrights For A Cause in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. www.jacobsubotnick.com.

Lytza R. Colon (Props Designer) was born and raised in the South Bronx and is a passionate multi-talented visual artist, youth advocate, community leader and activist. She was introduced to live theatre in 2008 and got hooked. In that same year she was invited by Crystal Field, Executive Director of Theatre for the New City, to do their award winning street theater summer program as Special Props Master. She has been featured in many theaters throughout New York City and The New York City Fringe Festival. She works her magic with cardboard and a noted review says, " Lytza R. Colon couldn't have been more creative in allowing the more classical aspects of great theatre to come into play with her puppetry of animals, masks and special props" by Andrew Martin, Nitelifeexchange.com. Lytza designed the props for The Planet Connections productions: TILL WE MEET AGAIN directed by Tonya Pinkins at The 14street Y, THE FLOOR IS LAVA directed by Glory Kadigan at La MaMa; and THE WEAK AND THE STRONG directed by Glory Kadigan at The Sheen Center.

Cordelia Senie (Production Stage Manager) Cordelia is newly returned from Paris, France, where she spent years working in Theatre and studying art history. Since arriving in NYC, she has worked as a Stage Manager for various productions, including Purcell's DIDO & AENEAS (Death of Classical), MAHOGANY BROWN (Step 1 Theatre Project), and Susan-Lori Park's IN THE BLOOD (Columbia University SOA). Planet Connections credits: Playwrights For A Cause 2016 & 2017, Conservation Theater Dir. Lori Lee (2017), SHIRLEY & ME (2017), FLOW Dir. Roi Escudero (2016), and two years on the festival's technical team. Find her at csenie.wordpress.com

Addison Herndon (Assistant Stage Manager) Addison Herndon is thrilled to be the ASM on the first production of LOVESONG (IMPERFECT)! She has previously worked as a Stage Manager on MIRANDA FROM STORMVILLE with Random Access Theater and THE POTEMKIN PLAY with Sextant Productions. She recently graduated from The King's College, where she served as The Production Manager for The King's Players. She received a B.A. in Media, Culture, and the Arts. Addi also hosts a book club every other week.

Jenna R. Lazar (Managing Director Planet Connections) Is a New York-based Stage Manager, and has been on staff of Planet Connections for nine seasons, first as Technical Director and now as Managing Director. Favorites include: WE ARE THE TIGERS (Theatre 80); THE SECOND WOMAN (BAM Fisher); safeword. (ATA); SUMMER SHORTS (Nine Seasons - 59 E 59); The Mad Ones (59 E 59); THE DRAWER BOY (Soho Playhouse); FOUND (The Cell); NEXT TO NORMAL - A BENEFIT CONCERT (QOD); NEW HAVEN INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND IDEAS; GOODBODY (59 E 59); PAINT MADE FLESH (The Cell); HALCYON DAYS (Oberon Theatre Ensemble); ORDER (Dir. Austin Pendleton); AMERICAN RAPTURE (Dir. Alexander Dinelaris); and HAMLET. Proud Member AEA.

Ariel Francoeur (Assistant Managing Director Planet Connections) Ariel is an Actor, Director, and Theatre Administrator based in New York. Recent Credits: Playing Captain Isabel Hicks in Jack Horton Gilbert's SHELER (Otherworld Theater, Chicago), Lady Macbeth in MACBETH (Red Monkey Theater Group, NYC), directing/devising MEGJOBETHAMY & LOUISA (NYC, LA, DC, AZ runs), and serving as Producing Artistic Director for The Navigators, A Feminist Sci-Fi Theatre Company (5 years). Ariel was previously the Director of Special Events for Planet Connections in the 2018 season. www.arielfrancoeur.com





