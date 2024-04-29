Photos: American Indian Artists Inc. Premieres THE FRYBREAD QUEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Indian Artists Inc. presents the New York Premiere of THE FRYBREAD QUEEN by Carolyn Dunn. See photos from the production.

THE FRYBREAD QUEEN is the spirited story of three generations of Navajo women who unite to prepare frybread and other food for the funeral of a beloved son, father, husband and brother. Set in his mother’s small reservation home in Arizona, these four very different women confront long-simmering tensions and buried family secrets that threaten to tear them apart.

Directed by Vickie Ramirez, THE FRYBREAD QUEEN stars Jolie Cloutier, Dawn Jameison, Ria Nez and Elizabeth Rolston. The production features set by Daniel Allen, lighting by Andrew Garvis, sound by Stephanie L. Carlin, costumes by Stephanie Lopez, props by Indigo Shea and stage management by Ariana Michel.

THE FRYBREAD QUEEN runs through May 12, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue at 10th Street – accessible from the L train at 14th Street. Running time is 85 minutes. Tickets are $18 / $15 for seniors and students at www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

Photo Credit: Marlene Flores

Jolie Cloutier & Ria Nez

Elizabeth Rolston & Dawn Jamieson

Elizabeth Rolston & Ria Nez

Ria Nez

Elizabeth Rolston

Elizabeth Rolston, Ria Nez, Jolie Cloutier & Dawn Jamieson

Dawn Jamieson, Jolie Cloutier, Ria Nez, & Elizabeth Rolston

