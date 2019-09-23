Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In October

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of October, highlighted by headliners Chris Hardwick, host of AMC's The Talking Dead, October 3 - 5; Damon Wayans, Jr., from the film Let's Be Cops, Columbus Day Weekend, October 11 - 13; Michael Rapaport, host of the podcast, October 17 - 19; K-Von, from NBC's Last Comic Standing, on October 20; Youtube sensation Jason Nash, October 24 and 25; Amir K, from the CW's Madtv, October 24 and 25; and T.K. Kirkland, presented by The Breakfast Club, on October 26 .

Themed shows taking place in September are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on October 3, 6, 10, 13, 17 and 27;Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on October 7 and 28; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Erin Maguire on October 10, Henry Sir on October 15, Iris Bahr on October 23 and Nicky Paris on October 30.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Sara Armour and Chloe LaBranche on October 1; Cristela Alonzo: My Affordable Care Act, stand-up show and book signing with Cristela Alonzo, as seen on ABC's The View, on October 8;Heather Land: I Ain't Doin It -- Unfiltered Tour, starring Heather Land, on October 9; Teen Mom Trash Talk Live with Tracey Carnazzo and Noelle Winters Herzog podcast on October 19; The Entrepreneur CEO Stand Up Comedy Challenge, hosted by Matt Kazam, on October 21; and An Evening with Celebrity Psychic Medium Rebecca Fearing: Halloween Edition, on October 31.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





