Columbia School Of The Arts Presents NEW WORLD RADIO

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Kelly O'Donnell's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2021) production of New World Radio.



New World Radio is a tech-themed radio show featuring special guests, fun games, and Sci-Fi re-enactments. This week features futurologist Miranda P. Scully and one of our most anticipated re-imaginings. Can Miranda survive the Dystopia Improv Zone? Tune in to find out. After all, we are all in this together.



Featuring Kelly Chick, Isaiah Dodo-Williams, Sam Ogilvie, Natalie Pernick, Natasha Thweatt, and Enzo Veiga.

The production team includes Producer Katherine Daugherty, Dramaturgs Danielle Feder & Cristina (Cha) Ramos, Company Manager Joanna Pisano, Production Stage Manager Robbie Armstrong, Assistant Stage Manager Eszter Zador, Set Designer Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma, Assistant Set Designer Marissa Todd, Lighting Designer Hamilton Guillén, Costume Designer Stine Dahlman, Foley Designer Kelly Drake, Props Coordinator Liv Rigdon.

Kelly O'Donnell's Directing Thesis will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts for current Columbia affiliates & a recording will become available on Five OHM for all audiences.



Tickets are available to current students, faculty, and staff who have completed the requirements of the University Health Compact and who can present a "green pass" on the ReOpenCU app upon arrival.



There is a limit of one (1) ticket per person, per performance and each ticket must be held in the name of the guest attending the event. Click here for tickets.

A recorded stream will be available September 15-19, 2021. To gain access to the virtual production, you will need to create a Five OHM account here.

Kelly O'Donnell (Director & Co-Writer) is a NYC-based director living in Astoria, Queens. Prior to grad school, she co-founded Flux Theatre Ensemble where she directed 13 of their productions including Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood and Hearts Like Fists by Adam Szymkowicz, Dog Act by Liz Duffy Adams, World Builders by Johnna Adams, and Jane the Plain by Corinna Schulenburg. She has also directed productions at schools such as Temple University, NYU Tisch, Lafayette College, and The Lee Strasberg School. She's directed many developmental workshops of new plays including Tiny Houses by Stefanie Zadravec at New Dramatists Playtime Lab and Kodachrome by Adam Szymkowicz at Portland Center Stage JAW. Fun fact: For five years, Kelly worked at Google where she was deeply ingrained inside a brave new world.