Clementine Players Will Perform A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by William Shakespeare and directed by Patrick O’Connell will be presented by the Clementine Players in the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Gardens in Staten Island with performance dates on August 15th-17th at 7pm and 18th at 2pm. Tickets are $25 and concessions will be available at the venue. The performance will run approximately 2 hours with a short intermission.

Come join us as the Faerie Realm takes over the real world. Dream your problems away in this interactive experience. Your journey begins as you step off the Staten Island Ferry—where fairies will meet you and guide you to the beautiful Snug Harbor Botanical Gardens via MTA Buses ($2.90). You'll then follow the fairies through the foliage and fountains of the Tuscan Garden as lovers fight and fall in love, gods meddle in human affairs, and a group of amateur actors put on a play-within-a-play.

Performances begin promptly at 7pm on Thursday August 15th, Friday August 16th, and Saturday August 17th. If taking the Ferry from Manhattan, please take the 5:30 or 6:00pm Ferry to meet the fairies upon your arrival. If you take a later ferry, you must make your own way to the Garden. For the matinee, please take the 12:30 or 1:00pm Ferry. You are welcome to come other ways. And there is a parking lot with limited spots right next to the Tuscan Garden.

Please note, as this performance moves through the garden, there is limited seating, and you may be asked to stand at times. Please let us know if you require seating for the duration of the performance or if there are additional accessibility needs we can accommodate by emailing clementineplayers@gmail.com.

The cast includes Christina Andrea as Hermia, Kaitlyn Chase as Helena, Ethan Williams as Lysander, Vicky Leigh Gitre as Demetrius, Ireland Meacham as Oberon, JJ Ivey as Titania, Emma Mueller as Puck, and Christian Diaz as Bottom. The ensemble is rounded out by Jack Whyte, Ryan Baker, Meghan Donahue, Wei Qiang, Clara Montgomery, Keara Dooley, James O’Driscoll, and Emma Spencer.

The creative team includes Director Patrick O’Connell and Stage Manager Mari Cipriano with Dramaturgy by Vicky Leigh Gitre, Set and Props by Mystery Skelton, Costumes by Wei Qiang, and Fight Choreography by Luis Peralta.

