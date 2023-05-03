Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Gate Productions Presents CROOKED SHADOWS, A Solo Show About The Italian Immigrant Experience

Performances run June 2-4.

May. 03, 2023  
City Gate Productions Presents CROOKED SHADOWS, A Solo Show About The Italian Immigrant Experience

Queens-based non-profit group City Gate Productions continues its 2023 season with an original one-woman show "Crooked Shadows" by New Jersey playwright and performer Shawneen Rowe.

Performances run Friday, June 2nd - Sunday afternoon, June 4th at The Broom Tree Theatre, 23-35 Broadway, Astoria, Queens (also known as Astoria First Presbyterian Church). Click here for more info.

Shawneen struggles to step out of the shadows and into the light by revisiting the stories of her Grandma Rosa. Woman. Mother. Warrior. Curator of Family Herstory. Crooked Shadows visits a vignette of mesmerizing stories from childhood hijinks in a vibrant Italian home to haunting moments of pain. Piece together the life of a woman who survived abuse and the sudden disappearance of her father. Relish in the triumph of her spirit as she passes her story down to her granddaughter.




