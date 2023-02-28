City Gate Productions Celebrates Women's Month With FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS: Alan Ball's hilarious and touching play is kicking off City Gate Productions' 2023 season. Running March 24 - April 2 at the Moose Lodge Theatre, 7215 Grand Avenue, Maspeth, Queens. Click here for tickets.

A garish wedding reception ensues on the first floor of an estate home in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's the 1990s. Five bridesmaids hide out in the upstairs bedroom. Over the course of the afternoon, these very different yet identically clad women bond over a shared reluctance not to join in the festivities below through stories of surprise, humor, irreverence, and vulnerability that celebrate women's truth, humanity, and heart.

Directed by Amanda Montoni (assistant directed by Gabby Fidis) and produced by Thom Harmon & Tim Reifschneider, the cast features Liv Campbell, Margaret Leisenheimer, Virginia Harmon, Regina Fischedick, Ashley Gage, and Jordan Leer.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough. www.citygateproductions.org