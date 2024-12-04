CirqueSaw Unveils Winter 2025 Repertory Season Featuring VOID MAIN & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CirqueSaw has revealed their January, 2025 remote repertory season featuring a full production of Void Main, with bonus performances of crowd favorite POV: You Are an AI Achieving Consciousness and additional workshop dates for labRats. All shows are written and coded by Nathan Leigh and produced and performed by Nicole Orabona.

Void Main will begin previews on Wednesday, January 8th at 8pm ET with opening night Saturday, January 11. Performances will run through Sunday, January 26. Additionally, POV: AI will run January 16, 20, and 24 at 8pm ET, and labRats will see workshops Saturday, January 18 at 2pm ET and January 25 at 8pm ET. All performances take place online with no in-person component. Tickets are by donation and available at cirquesaw.wellattended.com.

Void Main

Every astronaut knows the risks. Every trip up might not come back down and one wrong choice-however small-might mean the total loss of the mission. But this is just a routine call home during a routine science mission. In Void Main, your smallest choices determine the fate of one astronaut alone on a station 750 million miles away. With 128 different ways the story can unfold, no two shows will be the same.

Void Main first premiered as a workshop in the 2023 From Home Festival, winning the Young-Howze Theatre Journal's 2024 Immersive Production of the Year award. The play is the first public work created entirely in cirqueSaw's in-house programming language Familect, and runs in cirqueSaw OS, an in-browser interactive platform. This unique platform allows the creation of innovative interactive work that runs on a wide range of hardware, and underpins cirqueSaw's commitment to the repertory model and accessibility.

POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness

cirqueSaw's groundbreaking digitally native performance piece POV:AI returns after 3 sold-out runs. Asking the audience to play as artificial intelligence on the cusp of sentience, the play was selected as the Young-Howze Awards Immersive Production of the Year in 2023, and won a Special Editor's Award from No Proscenium.

labRats

Part game, part play, part short story collection, part experiment, all chaos. labRats invites the audience to become rats outfitted with neural transmitters in a mysterious lab. Whether they choose to rebel, escape, explore, or collaborate is entirely their choice. There is no set path for the story to follow, only options. First presented as part of the 2024 From Home Fest, labRats is presented as a work-in-progress which will be premiered during cirqueSaw's 2026 repertory season.

Repertory Model

"It has always struck us as bizarre that theatres invest a huge sum of creativity, time, and money into a project, only to throw it into the dumpster 4 weeks later," says Leigh. "We believe our commitment to using art to further our values requires us to find ways to produce more sustainably. We believe that any art worth making should be worth revisiting. Our 2025 season marks our first season as a repertory company. We plan to add a new show to our repertory every year, beginning with Void Main."

Accessibility

As part of cirqueSaw's commitment to accessible theatre, this program is offered free of charge, Audience members who wish to contribute to the artists and future development may contribute according to their means. Suggested donation is whatever you typically make in an hour. If you are immunocompromised, elderly, disabled, or otherwise without income, we invite you to attend for free.



Nathan Leigh serves as playwright, director, designer, and composer. The piece is performed by Nicole Orabona, appearing courtesy of Actors Equity. Leigh is represented by Michael Moore Agency, and Orabona is represented by Entertainment Lab and Park Artists Group.

Comments