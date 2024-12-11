News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Chloe Perrier Brings GATSBY IN PARIS PART II to the Triad Theater

The performance is on January 12th at 2 PM.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
Be transported to the world of the Roaring Twenties as vocalist Chloé Perrier and her French Heart Jazz Band will return with the sequel, "Gatsby in Paris" Part II, on January 12th at 2 PM at the Triad Theater.

This one-of-a-kind performance promises an unforgettable afternoon of French chansons and American jazz standards from the 1920s to the 1940s, performed in both French and English. The show features an eclectic repertoire blending jazz, chanson, Brazilian, and Manouche influences, with fresh interpretations of beloved classics.

Highlights include reimagined versions of “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” as a sultry Twin Peaks-style bolero and the timeless “La Vie en Rose,” alongside new songs and the possibility of surprise special guests. With only one NYC performance, this is an event not to be missed!




