Chain Theatre Will Present the 6th Annual Chain Playwriting Lab

Chain Theatre (KIRK GOSTKOWSKI, Artistic Director) presents its sixth annual Chain Playwriting Lab, with staged readings running Feb 10-15, 2020 at 7:30pm each night at the Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 4th floor, NYC, 10018. Admission is free for the staged readings, but reservations are required.

The Chain Playwriting Lab continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices in the American Theatre. Since its inception, Chain has developed plays focusing on what unites us, links us together as well as what divides us. It's storytelling that binds us, regardless of gender, race or creed.

This year's plays in development are What Passes for Comedy by G.D. Kimble, directed by Rick Hamilton; Caught by Sharon Cooper, directed by Dee Herlihy; and In the Name of the Father by Andrew Martini, directed by Daniel Armando.

The Chain Playwriting Lab is a six-week, intensive process led by Ella Jane New. Playwrights meet regularly with directors, developing and crafting their plays, and eventually bringing in actors to hear the scripts aloud. The Lab culminates in two staged readings of each play at the Chain Theatre Feb 10-15, 2020 at 7:30pm.

What Passes for Comedy by G.D. Kimble, directed by Rick Hamilton. In the golden of age of live television, the nation is rocked when a backstage prank causes America's #1 talk show host to utter a vile racial slur live on-the-air. The three young, idealistic writers who are responsible must face the consequences and each other when an all-night work session reveals some hard truths. They each find out where laughter stops and bigotry begins, while they fight for their professional lives. Staged readings at 7:30pm on Monday, Feb 10th and Saturday, Feb 15th

Caught by Sharon Cooper, directed by Dee Herlihy In Caught, two sets of siblings who grew up together (one Jewish and one African American) come together on the evening of a hurricane. But the storm also rages inside as they reckon with their past and unravel each other's secrets and lies. This continuous action comedic play examines the meaning of family-the one you're born into and the one you choose. Staged readings at 7:30pm on Tuesday, Feb 11th and Friday, Feb 14th

In the Name of the Father by Andrew Martini, directed by Daniel Armando The Vatican has decided to defrock a prominent cardinal for the sexual abuse of children over many years, including during his time as bishop of the church Gabriel grew up attending. As his father, Patrick, prepares to be ordained a deacon, the family must come to terms with what could be Patrick's complicity in the cover-up of these heinous crimes. Meanwhile, Gabriel desires most to come out and be his authentic self along with the significant other he's kept hidden from his family. Staged readings at 7:30pm on Wednesday, Feb 12th and Thursday, Feb 13th

For reservations visit: www.chaintheatre.org

Directions: Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue. Take the 1, 2, 3. Or A, C,E to 34th Street Penn Station or the N, R, Q and 7 to Times Square and walk down to 36th Street. The Chain Theatre is located on the 4th floor.

Mission:

The Chain Theatre is a production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable, and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. We provide opportunities for average New Yorkers to experience challenging subject matters and universal themes found in new works and classics alike. New York City is the rare American city that provides opportunities within theatre, film and television; the Chain breaks down the walls between these mediums and showcases the work of writers, actors and directors both onstage and onscreen.

The Chain provides a platform for seasoned professionals, emerging artists and true independent filmmakers to share their personal stories and original ideas with our communities. Our convenient location allows easy accessibility to share the work with audiences from all boroughs.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You