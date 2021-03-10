Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Readings Of GEORGIE D By Jessica Durdock Moreno

While theatres across New York City remain closed, the Chain Theatre continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices through special live virtual readings of GEORGIE D.

GEORGIE D, a new American play by Jessica Durdock Moreno, is a part of the 2021 Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab. GEORGIE D centers around Margaret Dudka, forty and forever going nowhere fast, who reunites with her damaged-goods brother Thomas at their estranged father's deathbed to "pull the plug," sell the house, and settle the old man's affairs as quickly as possible. Their efforts are complicated, however, when the chaos that has been slowly and silently tearing their family apart for generations is stirred up by their mutual longing to remember the love that might have been there all along.

These virtual readings are directed by Rick Hamilton (Fabulous! The Queen of New Musical Comedies, AUDELCO-nominated Gypsy) Starring: Melissa Roth* (The Bohemians, Matrushka), Christopher Dippel (Founding Member of The New York Neo-Futurists), Brenda Crawley (Prometheus Bound, The Problem With Magic Is...), Jorge Humberto Hoyos* (FBI, The Blacklist), and Laura Clare Browne (Miracle on 34th St, Animal Farm) *We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.*

Playwright Jessica Durdock Moreno is currently an MFA candidate in the Department of Dramatic Writing at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Her first play To Richard! premiered at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it won the Encore Producer's Award and was nominated for the Inkwell Theater Playwright's Promise Award. She began her writing training at Los Angeles City College, where she won the 2019 Cinema and Television Department's Best Screenplay Award for her television pilot "Filly." She was selected as a finalist for the Theater Masters Take Ten 2020 Festival for her play Shooting Stars. In 2021, she will participate in the Full Circle Theatre Collaborative's New Works Festival with her plays Shooting Stars and Funeral. She won the Most Unleashed Performance Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Outstanding Theatre Performance Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and was nominated for a Stage Scene LA Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Lead Actress in a Comedy. She graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University with a B.A. in Socio-Cultural Anthropology (focus on North American Settler Colonialism).

About the Lab: The Chain Playwriting Lab is a highly collaborative process. All playwrights must be NYC-based artists and part of an underrepresented community. BIPOC, female-identifying, LGBTQ artists are highly encouraged to apply. Plays must be full length (70 pages or more) with all necessary rights provided by the playwright. The Lab is completely free to submit and participate.

Due to the current restrictions mandated by the government, all rehearsals and readings will take place virtually. The Chain Theatre is following all government mandates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our artists and patrons is priority.

