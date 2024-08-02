Chain Summer One Act Festival Presents Filipino Time Loop Romcom TIME'S UP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright Kenneth Keng's time loop romcom Time's Up will be featured at the Chain Summer One Act Festival 2024 this August.

For each new staging of the play, actors take the names of their beloved ancestors. For this summer, recent immigrant Primitivo (played by Patrick Elizalde) tries to make the most out of what little time he has left with fellow immigrant Myrna (played by Leyla DeMolina), all the while dying to find out he has all the time left in the world. The anthropomorphic personification of Death will be played by actor and puppeteer Julia VanTrees Cowitt.

Time's Up is "a play about time and love and the many ways you'd die to have more of both," according to Kenneth Keng's website (kennethkeng.com/writing).

The play features direction by Giancarlo Abrahan, stage management by Goran Popovic, lighting design by Zee Hanna, sound design by Max Hagen and Goran Popovic, puppets designed by Cam Cooper and graphic design by Emma Callahan.

Time's Up will be running in rep with other one acts during the Festival's following time slots:

August 8 Thursday at 830PM

August 17 Saturday at 5PM

August 21 Wednesday at 830PM

and will be running at the Chain's new 99 Seat Theater on the 3rd Floor.

Tickets for Time's Up are available under 'Program 4' at the link below:

https://www.chaintheatre.org/summer-one-act-fest-2024

