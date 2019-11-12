Celebrate The Holidays At Flushing Town Hall With THE NUTCRACKER By The Acclaimed Salzburg Marionette Theatre

Revel in visions of sugar plums dancing in your mind after a captivating family performance of The Nutcracker by the world famous, UNESCO-protected Salzburg Marionette Theatre at Flushing Town Hall. The Theatre is traveling all the way from Austria to entertain Queens audiences of all ages on Wednesday, December 4.

Salzburg Marionette Theatre was founded in 1913 by Anton Aicher and has been devoted to the art of puppetry ever since. Showcasing the artistic skills and craftsmanship required to carve, paint, and manipulate the puppets, this Austrian company has charmed countless children and adults for over one century, making it one of the oldest continuing marionette theatres in the world.

The performance technique of the Salzburg Marionette Theatre has been deemed a cultural asset worthy of preservation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which called the Salzburg Marionette Theatre the "most highly developed form of puppet and figure theatre," and granting it membership to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016.

Salzburg Marionette Theatre's puppeteers are experts in manipulation, costuming, painting, and carving, and it is the only puppetry company worldwide to offer opera performances. The Theatre has performed across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and its repertoire includes A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Peter and The Wolf, Little Prince, and The Sound of Music.

The Nutcracker is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil "Mouse King." The Salzburg Marionette Theatre's 60-minute performance of the holiday tale features the classic music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and all of the ballet's beloved characters in marionette form. You can watch a preview here.

Tickets are $14, $10 for members, $8 for children, $6 for member children, and free for teenagers. Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You