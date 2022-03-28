Caytha Jentis' SEX WORK SEX PLAY Set For NYC Presentation

Caytha Jentis' new play tackles the new paradigm of sex, love, and connection in the 21st Century.

Sex Work Sex Play premieres at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St, New York City, for a limited run (June 7 @ 6:15 PM; June 10 @ 4pm; June 11 @ 9 PM) https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/sex-work-sex-play/



Sex Work/Sex Play, a new comedic play from award-winning playwright and filmmaker Caytha Jentis, will have an early June workshop as part of the NY Theater Festival following a wildly successful staged reading as part of Emerging Artists Spring New Works Series.



Set in modern-day Brooklyn, the story follows the lives of five people - a divorced Brooklyn mother and her college-age daughter: a suburban husband & wife... and a male porn star. Only Fans, Sugar Daddies, BDSM, online dating, sexless marriages and pervasive pornography are tackled with humor and pathos. Life, work, relationship, and sex are explored - some of them are desperate for it, others are over it!



The charming and witty play allows us to laugh at these characters as they navigate their relationships and ultimately reclaim and redefine their sexuality.

While hardly Dr Ruth, Jentis - jokingly calling herself a "hot tub therapist" - shared the play with several sex and couples therapists who came to the reading and applauded its ability to present sensitive taboo topics in an accessible fun way that hopefully will lead to non-judgmental dialogue.

"Hysterical - timely, 'truthful' and right to the point!"

"[A] very fun and brilliant way to approach taboo topics and make them approachable."

Audience comments at the Emerging arts reading were unanimous in their approval of this unapologetic comedy.



The reading cast by Adrienne Stern was anchored by Nadia Dajani and included Josh Hyman, Kerry McGann, Leo Solomon and Winslow Bright. Many are in-discussion to move to the June workshop (including director Mikaela Kafka). Jentis is already in discussion with industry regarding an Off-Broadway run.



More information on Sex Work/Sex Play and Jentis' body of work can be found at www.foxmeadowfilms.com. For further information about this production, contact jmcommnet@gmail.com



Caytha Jentis has been writing sex since she was in middle school when she wrote short erotic fantasy stories that her mother stumbled upon. Horrified, she quickly learned that her mother not only had read them but enjoyed them which then mortified her as her mother gushed that she should aspire to write romance novels. Sex, as a metaphor, was prominent in her award-winning stage play "It's All About the Kids" a Machiavellian existential absurdist comedy about suburban sports culture. Jentis believes, "it's ultimately about power exchange which can drive a story."