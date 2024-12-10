Cate Wiley's SHELTERED To Premiere at The Cell Theatre in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre with Megan Gillis will present the World Premiere of Sheltered, a new play by Cate Wiley (Two Truths and a Lie with Theater for a New City/Dream Up Festival) inspired by stories from women experiencing homelessness, directed by Liz Peterson at the cell theatre, January 19-February 9.

Sheltered intertwines poetry and ancient Greek theatrical traditions to offer a haunting kaleidoscope centered on the realities of women experiencing homelessness. The play is grounded in the story of Martha, a volunteer at a homeless shelter, who must face her own anxieties about home and family, as she tries to reconnect with her missing mother, Helen. Weaving a tapestry of firsthand accounts as well as characters based on myth, this new play explores familial bonds, societal neglect, and the universal need for security.

The cast features Almeria Campbell (Nightclub Cantata at the cell), Madeleine Chapman, Kassandra Cruz, Joyah Dominique (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre Company), Kim Yancey-Moore (On Strivers Row at Metropolitan Playhouse), Jess Salgueiro ("Frasier", "The Boys"), Monica Steuer (La Paloma Prisoner with Signature Theatre), and Claudia Thiedmann (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. at Theaterlab). The creative team includes Set Design by Josh Barilla (Pipeline at Atlas Theater), Costume Design by Jasmine Lewis (The Hypochondriac at The African Grove Theater), and Sound Design by Alana DeVito (Culver and Apathy at Montréal Fringe Festival).

Performances are schedule on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm (press preview), Wednesday, January 22 at 7pm (press preview), Thursday, January 23 at 7pm (opening night), Friday, January 24 at 7pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7pm, Sunday, January 26 at 3pm, Wednesday, January 29 at 7pm, Thursday, January 30 at 7pm, Friday, January 31 at 7pm, Saturday, February 1 at 7pm, Sunday, February 2 at 3pm, Wednesday, February 5 at 7pm, Thursday, February 6 at 7pm, Friday, February 7 at 7pm, Saturday, February 8 at 7pm, and Sunday, February 9 at 3pm. Tickets ($25-$45). The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Cate Wiley

(Playwright) is an award-winning playwright whose work explores complex social issues through powerful, human-centered narratives. Her play Sheltered, inspired by stories from women experiencing homelessness, was a finalist for the Fratti-Newman Political Play Award and will have its world premiere at the cell in 2025. Wiley's recent work, including Take It Back and Like Horses, delves into the intricate dynamics of liberal white complicity in American racism. Her acclaimed play, Two Truths and a Lie, was selected for publication in The Best Men's Monologues from New Plays, 2020 (Applause Books). She has also created the devised theater piece Letters Home in addition to Hello, which was part of the 2020 "More Ways than Broad Ways" pop-up series. Her short play Note to Self is included in The Best Ten-Minute Plays 2020 (Smith and Krauss), was produced by the International Human Rights Arts Festival in New York, and The Liberation premiered in Seattle in 2018. Cate trained at the Cornerstone Theater Company in Los Angeles and studied playwriting at the Kenyon Playwrights Conference. Her plays are also available on New Play Exchange.

