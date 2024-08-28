Casting Announced For The Interstitial's YOU MUST WEAR A HAT By C. Meaker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amy BG Bruhns, Sushma Saha, and Genevieve Simon join the cast of You Must Wear a Hat by C. "Meaks" Meaker presented by The Interstitial and TLAB Shares Hosts at THEATERLAB (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York) running October 10-12, 2024.

The new work is presented by The Interstitial (theinterstitialnyc.com), a producing partnership between Erica Wray and Morgan Grambo dedicated to amplifying exciting new works by theatremakers interested in creating uniquely compelling theatre events that frequently fall "in-between" stages of traditional new work development.

You Must Wear a Hat, helmed by director Erica Wray, follows Tuesday (Saha) and Weeks (Simon) as they make hats on the Great Barrier Reef, waiting for the world to end. The Interstitial presents C. "Meaks" Meaker's play about finding connection after climate collapse...while making hats.

You Must Wear a Hat will feature scenic and lighting design by Courtney Gaston, sound design by Joshua Dumas, puppet and costume design by Chelsea June, and dramaturgy by Morgan Grambo. Lindsay Warnick is the Production Stage Manager.

You Must Wear a Hat is supported by The Puffin Foundation. You Must Wear a Hat is presented at THEATERLAB (https://theaterlabnyc.com/) through TLAB Shares. TLAB SHARES invites a curated selection of guest artists to produce their work in our space at affordable rates.

Visit theinterstitialnyc.com for more information.

