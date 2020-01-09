Casting Announced For Nick Mecikalski's REALLY REALLY GORGEOUS at The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) in association with Lucy Powis and The Hodgepodge Group will present the World Premiere of Really Really Gorgeous, written by Nick Mecikalski and directed by Miranda Haymon at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), January 23-February 9.

Performances will be on Thursday, January 23 at 7pm, Friday, January 24 at 3pm, Friday, January 24 at 7pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7pm, Sunday, January 26 at 7pm, Thursday, January 30 at 7pm, Friday, January 31 at 3pm, Friday, January 31 at 7pm, Saturday, February 1 at 7pm, Sunday, February 2 at 7pm, Tuesday, February 4 at 7pm, Thursday, February 6 at 7pm, Friday, February 7 at 3pm, Friday, February 7 at 7pm, Saturday, February 8 at 7pm, and Sunday, February 9 at 3pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Enter America's disgusting and sensational future-everything is underwater, but the TVs still work. In a moldy shack, two women slosh through life together, each the other's only remaining companion, sharing dreams of stardom and power that will never, ever, ever come true. Except when they do.

Directed by Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony at The Tank/ Next Door @ NYTW), Nick Mecikalski's Really Really Gorgeous traverses the dystopian, the outlandish, and the magical to arrive at the collision between love, celebrity... and the apocalypse. Really Really Gorgeous was a finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2017 National Playwrights Conference.

The cast will feature Sophie Becker (Horse Girls at The Flea; Eyes of a Blue Dog at Dixon Place), Giselle LeBleu Gant (Christmas Hotel on Lifetime; The Year of the Rooster Monk in London), and Amber Jaunai (Not My Monster! at The Flea; Lava in the Exponential Festival). The creative team will include Set Design by Crushed Red (In the Penal Colony at Next Door @ NYTW), Costume Design by Alice Tavener (A Raisin in the Sun at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Suicide Forest with The Bushwick Starr), Lighting Design by Taylor Lilly (Fool for Love at Theater for the New City), and Sound Design by Chris Darbassie (The Hole at New Ohio/Ice Factory; Neptune at Dixon Place/HOT Festival).

Founded in 2003, THE TANK is a multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. We champion emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. Our goal is to remove the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. The heart of our services is providing free performance space, and we offer a suite of other resources such as free rehearsal space, artist fees, and promotional support. We serve over 2,500 artists every year, present over 1,000 performances, and welcome 36,000 audience members each year. The Tank also fully produces 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. We keep ticket prices affordable and view our work as democratic, opening up both the creation and attendance of the arts to all. www.thetanknyc.org







