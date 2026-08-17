Cast Set for FALLS FOR JODIE New York Premiere at The Tank
Boone Sommers and Harry Thornton lead the cast, with set design by Chen-Wei Liao.
The Tank NYC has revealed the full cast and design team for their New York Premiere of Falls for Jodie by Eric Micha Holmes (Mondo Tragic with The National Black Theatre), directed by Terrence I Mosley (Clubbed Thumb New Play Directing Fellow) at The Tank, September 24-October 18.
1980. New Haven, Connecticut - Four months before he will attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, John Hinckley Jr. moves into the Colony Inn with a simple plan to make Jodie Foster his girlfriend. In his first night at the hotel, John meets Eddie, the night concierge, where they discover a shared dilemma: both are in love with Yalies who don't know they exist.
When Eddie offers to connect John to Jodie in exchange for an investment, their business partnership blossoms into an unexpected friendship, revealing a growing crisis neither recognizes in the other... Falls For Jodie, a dark comedy by Eric Micha Holmes, dares to ask: 'How can the pursuit of love escalate to a national tragedy'?
The cast will feature Boone Sommers (Grooming My Ass at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Harry Thornton (Poker Face on Peacock) with Set Design by Chen-Wei Liao (A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing with the Irish Rep, New York Times Critics Pick), Lighting & Projection Design by Gavin Strawnato (Faggy Faafi Cairo Boy with National Queer Theatre), Costume Design by Rodri Hernandez Martinez (Pepper Slit: Live in Her Living Room at East Village Basement) Sound Design by Padra Crisafulli (Swallows at La MaMa), and Props Design by Cailey Harwood (Beaches on Broadway) with Composer Hillary Bonhomme, Graphic Designer Reed Gulden, and Associate Producer Caroline Pastilha.
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