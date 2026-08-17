 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cast Set for FALLS FOR JODIE New York Premiere at The Tank

Boone Sommers and Harry Thornton lead the cast, with set design by Chen-Wei Liao.

By:
Cast Set for FALLS FOR JODIE New York Premiere at The Tank

The Tank NYC has revealed the full cast and design team for their New York Premiere of Falls for Jodie by Eric Micha Holmes (Mondo Tragic with The National Black Theatre), directed by Terrence I Mosley (Clubbed Thumb New Play Directing Fellow) at The Tank, September 24-October 18.

1980. New Haven, Connecticut - Four months before he will attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, John Hinckley Jr. moves into the Colony Inn with a simple plan to make Jodie Foster his girlfriend. In his first night at the hotel, John meets Eddie, the night concierge, where they discover a shared dilemma: both are in love with Yalies who don't know they exist.

When Eddie offers to connect John to Jodie in exchange for an investment, their business partnership blossoms into an unexpected friendship, revealing a growing crisis neither recognizes in the other... Falls For Jodie, a dark comedy by Eric Micha Holmes, dares to ask: 'How can the pursuit of love escalate to a national tragedy'?

The cast will feature Boone Sommers (Grooming My Ass at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Harry Thornton (Poker Face on Peacock) with Set Design by Chen-Wei Liao (A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing with the Irish Rep, New York Times Critics Pick), Lighting & Projection Design by Gavin Strawnato (Faggy Faafi Cairo Boy with National Queer Theatre), Costume Design by Rodri Hernandez Martinez (Pepper Slit: Live in Her Living Room at East Village Basement) Sound Design by Padra Crisafulli (Swallows at La MaMa), and Props Design by Cailey Harwood (Beaches on Broadway) with Composer Hillary Bonhomme, Graphic Designer Reed Gulden, and Associate Producer Caroline Pastilha.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Upcoming Shows
Lilith
Lilith
8/7 - 8/22/2026
MOONBODIES
MOONBODIES
8/13 - 8/22/2026
Recent Articles
THE LAST LEAF to Premiere at The Tank's LimeFest
THE LAST LEAF to Premiere at The Tank's LimeFest
8/12/2026
MOM AND I GO TO THE TEMPLE to Premiere at The Tank NYC
MOM AND I GO TO THE TEMPLE to Premiere at The Tank NYC
8/11/2026
Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Hidden Headliner in Off-Off-Broadway Hidden Headliner
The Slipper Room (8/17-8/17) PHOTOS
BROOKLN'S BRIDGE - A New Musical - SHE Built the Bridge! in Off-Off-Broadway BROOKLN'S BRIDGE - A New Musical - SHE Built the Bridge!
The Space at Irondale (8/07-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Broadway Takes On The 80s in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Lilith in Off-Off-Broadway Lilith
The Tank (8/07-8/22) PHOTOS
Oh, Kentucky! in Off-Off-Broadway Oh, Kentucky!
Center at West Park (8/22-8/22) PHOTOS
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy in Off-Off-Broadway Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
It’s Alive!: A Century of Animation from the Collection in Off-Off-Broadway It’s Alive!: A Century of Animation from the Collection
The Museum of Modern Art (8/01-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets