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Underground Skills Exchange Reveals SPEAK ART Ensemble

The annual program commissions four artists to create a theatrical piece merging music, movement, and text.

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Underground Skills Exchange Reveals SPEAK ART Ensemble

Underground Skills Exchange (USE) has announced the cast and creative team of Body Language: Every Body Has a Story premiering at The Tank October 12 and 13 at 7PM. The show, a culmination of USE's annual Speak ART series, features devisors Leslie Hill-King, Eliza Popa, Om Raj Raut and Eman Rimawi-Doster, with Khadija Bangoura as the devising Facilitator, and Jenny Yang as the Production Stage Manager.

Every year, the Speak ART program commissions four NYC multidisciplinary artists to craft a new theatrical piece merging music, movement, and text. The 2026 ensemble will devise a performance based on the theme of "Body Language", drawing on personal experiences and societal interpretations of the topic.

Through applied theatre and improv techniques, artists explore a culturally relevant theme and develop a performance reflective of their collective vision. USE also partners with community organizations and professionals to inform the artists' ideas in the rehearsal room and inspire action among audience members.

Underground Skills Exchange, or USE (pronounced as the verb, "to use") is a nonprofit theatre company that amplifies NYC artists through paid ensemble-devised projects, free skill-building workshops, and open mic nights for in-progress work. USE removes pay out of pay-to-play culture, fostering a community that uplifts historically underrepresented artists and encourages creative individuality.

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