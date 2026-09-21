Underground Skills Exchange Reveals SPEAK ART Ensemble

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Underground Skills Exchange (USE) has announced the cast and creative team of Body Language: Every Body Has a Story premiering at The Tank October 12 and 13 at 7PM. The show, a culmination of USE's annual Speak ART series, features devisors Leslie Hill-King, Eliza Popa, Om Raj Raut and Eman Rimawi-Doster, with Khadija Bangoura as the devising Facilitator, and Jenny Yang as the Production Stage Manager.

Every year, the Speak ART program commissions four NYC multidisciplinary artists to craft a new theatrical piece merging music, movement, and text. The 2026 ensemble will devise a performance based on the theme of "Body Language", drawing on personal experiences and societal interpretations of the topic.

Through applied theatre and improv techniques, artists explore a culturally relevant theme and develop a performance reflective of their collective vision. USE also partners with community organizations and professionals to inform the artists' ideas in the rehearsal room and inspire action among audience members.

Underground Skills Exchange, or USE (pronounced as the verb, "to use") is a nonprofit theatre company that amplifies NYC artists through paid ensemble-devised projects, free skill-building workshops, and open mic nights for in-progress work. USE removes pay out of pay-to-play culture, fostering a community that uplifts historically underrepresented artists and encourages creative individuality.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 05 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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