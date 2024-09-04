Cast & Creative Team Announced for OLIVIA O At Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning director Jennica Carmona will direct the Spark Festival NYC opening of OLIVIA O, THE MUSICAL, which will play Sept 29th at the Chain Theatre in New York City.

"It's exciting to see the growing national and international support for this musical as a way to see beyond the noise of politics and humanize the stories of what's happening at the US-Mexican border. With the recent National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) recommendation, and successful concert readings at regional festivals, we're ready to bring this show to life on the New York stage" said Carmona.

Carmona will direct a cast led by Ava Nicole Francis (Broadway World Award winner and American Idol finalist) in the title role, Camila Maric as Isabel, Graciela Blandon as Gloria, Sean Reyes* as Guy, Franco Giomarra as Luis, Tyler Van Tassel as Jen, Joel Arandia as Bill, JennyLynn Stuart* as Nancy and Ashley Squalissi as Maria.

The ensemble will feature Miclo Gonzalez, Corinne Ferrer, Dilia Jelen, Freddy Quinones, Sarah Lovett and Tamarah Tucker Gonzalez.

Carmona will be joined by acclaimed orchestrator/arranger, internationally awarded flutist, keyboardist and vocalist Guilherme Andreas as Music Director.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

This production is an Equity Approved Showcase.

Book & Lyrics by Diane Currie Sam & Jessica Carmona, Music by Gil Yaron, Additional Music by Angela Ortiz.

Comments