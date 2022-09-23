Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.

"Other People's Dead Dads follows Ollie, a young man who makes his living pretending to be the lost and dead gay sons of Midwestern families at the funerals of their fathers. A modern parable on queer identity, and the dirty business of moving on, Other People's Dead Dads examines the cost of turning monsters into martyrs."

The cast is led by Julian Manjerico (Sony Pictures: A Man Called Otto), and includes James Scully (Hulu's Fire Island), Dylan T. Jackson (Apple TV's City on Fire), Amy Jo Jackson (Bristo Awards Honoree for The Brass Menagerie), Mia Sterbini (Netflix's Rustin), Delia Cunningham (Amazon's Paper Girls), and Kate King (NBC's 30 Rock).

This production is being stage managed by Terysa Malootian. Stage Directions will be read by Alexa Roosevelt.

For inquiries, please contact otherpeoplesdeaddads@gmail.com