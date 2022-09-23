Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading

A modern parable on queer identity, and the dirty business of moving on, Other People's Dead Dads examines the cost of turning monsters into martyrs."

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.

"Other People's Dead Dads follows Ollie, a young man who makes his living pretending to be the lost and dead gay sons of Midwestern families at the funerals of their fathers. A modern parable on queer identity, and the dirty business of moving on, Other People's Dead Dads examines the cost of turning monsters into martyrs."

The cast is led by Julian Manjerico (Sony Pictures: A Man Called Otto), and includes James Scully (Hulu's Fire Island), Dylan T. Jackson (Apple TV's City on Fire), Amy Jo Jackson (Bristo Awards Honoree for The Brass Menagerie), Mia Sterbini (Netflix's Rustin), Delia Cunningham (Amazon's Paper Girls), and Kate King (NBC's 30 Rock).

This production is being stage managed by Terysa Malootian. Stage Directions will be read by Alexa Roosevelt.

For inquiries, please contact otherpeoplesdeaddads@gmail.com

Regional Awards

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Fouad Boussouf's NASS Makes its Debut at the Joyce Theater Next MonthFouad Boussouf's NASS Makes its Debut at the Joyce Theater Next Month
September 23, 2022

 The Joyce Theater Foundation brings an ultra-modern blend of North African tradition and interdisciplinary dance to the stage with Näss. Based in his own ancestry and dance training, choreographer Fouad Boussouf's Joyce debut will play The Joyce Theater from October 18-23. 
City Gate Revives Pulitzer Prize Winning RABBIT HOLE Next MonthCity Gate Revives Pulitzer Prize Winning RABBIT HOLE Next Month
September 23, 2022

Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. RABBIT HOLE charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day. 
Fiasco Theater Presents PERICLES, October 19-29Fiasco Theater Presents PERICLES, October 19-29
September 22, 2022

Fiasco Theater will continue its Without A Net series – where shows are table-worked, thrown on their feet, and shared with an audience in only two weeks – with ten performances of Pericles by William Shakespeare from October 19-29, 2022 at Houghton Hall.
City Gate Revives Pulitzer Prize- Winning Play RABBIT HOLECity Gate Revives Pulitzer Prize- Winning Play RABBIT HOLE
September 22, 2022

City Gate Productions returns next month with Rabbit Hole, a play written by David Lindsay-Abaire, running October 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 at 8pm and October 16 & 23 matinees at 3pm.
La MaMa & Kinding Sindaw to Present New York Premiere of POSAKA in OctoberLa MaMa & Kinding Sindaw to Present New York Premiere of POSAKA in October
September 22, 2022

La MaMa in association with Kinding Sindaw will present the New York premiere of Posaka from October 20 - 23, 2022 at The Downstairs at La MaMa.