Cast And Creatives Announced for MIRRORS At Next Door At New York Theatre Workshop.

Parity Productions, the New York based theatre company dedicated to producing new work and filling at least 50% of the creative positions (playwrights, directors, and designers) with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists, has announced the full cast and crew for their world premiere production of Mirrors by Azure D. Osborne-Lee, a 2018 Parity Commission Winner, co-produced by India Blake/IB Productions and Cecelia Johnson/Deep End Productions, and directed by Parity's founder and Artistic Director, Ludovica Villar-Hauser, premiering at Next Door @ NYTW this February 29 through March 22.

"Mirrors started with an image in my head - a covered mirror in an old house," says playwright, Azure D. Osborne-Lee. "I knew the protagonists were going to be Black, queer and Southern, like me. And, of course, I knew that somebody was going to die. But I didn't know much else about the story, so I set about writing the piece the best I knew how. Mirrors has been a labor of love for me and I could not be more excited to be readying for its world premiere with Parity Productions at Next Door @ NYTW."

When 17-year-old Alma Jean finds her mother dead, she must pack up her life and move in with her mother's ex-lover, a woman she doesn't know. Her new guardian, Bird Wilson, is the town pariah and unused to sharing her home. Will mourning the death of a shared loved one bring Alma Jean and Bird together or push them further apart? Set in the sleepy Mississippi town of Etheridge in the summer of 1960, Mirrors depicts the lives of three African-American women bound by love and loss and family, and the secrets of their shared past.

"Though it began with an exploration of death rituals, Mirrors has become a work about the importance of love in the face of grief," says Mirrors director and Parity's founder, Ludovica Villar-Hauser. "And while it is funny and spiritual, it also is an unsparing reminder as to what happens when a larger community deems someone 'unacceptable.'"

The Mirrors cast features Joyia D. Bradley as Louise Sterling, Suzanne Darrell as Bird Wilson, Anthony Goss as Ray Johnson, AnJu Hyppolite as Mabel Mosley, Natalie Jacobs as Constance Jenkins, Kayland Jordan as Belle Pierson, and Ashley Noel Jones as Alma Jean Pierson.

Mirrors will feature lighting design by Miriam Nilofa Crowe, costume design by Sabrina Bianca Guillaume, set and prop design by Jamie Nicole Larson, and sound design by A. Twi McCallum.

The production is assistant directed by Judith Binus, with dramaturgy by Jennifer Kranz, historical dramaturgy by Arminda Thomas, Musical direction by Ashley Noel Jones, stage managed by Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld, assistant stage managed by Chiara Johnson, general managed by Isabella Jane Schiller, cast by Jamibeth Margolis, C.S.A., audience development by Walk Talk Girl Productions, and production management by Intuitive Production Management.





