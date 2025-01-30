Calpulli Mexican Dance Company & LaGuardia Performing Arts Center Partner To Present BODA MEXICANA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in five years, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's Boda Mexicana makes a triumphant return. Boda Mexicana, or Mexican Wedding, tells the story of two lovers who travel through time in Mexico, from the Mayan pyramids to the Pacific coast of Sinaloa, where we witness Indigenous & Hispanic customs of courtship, engagement, meeting of the in-laws, the marriage ceremony, and the feast that follows. In true telenovela style, standing in their way, an enchantress seeks to end the couple's voyage of love.

For one public performance only, the full production of Boda Mexicana will take place at Laguardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC) in Queens on March 23rd. A cast of 14 dancers and core of musicians will take audiences on a voyage filled with color, joy, and the Mexican spirit. On March 24th, Calpulli and LPAC will present An Educational Journey to Boda Mexicana, showcasing excerpts from the full show with narration and content for students and teachers. Boda Mexicana is restaged by Artistic Director, Grisel Pren Monje with Music Direction by George Saenz. The original story is written by co-founders Alberto Lopez Herrera and Juan Castaño.

The project will be the third performance collaboration by LPAC and Calpulli in the last three years. The flourishing relationship has brought hundreds of community students to the stages at the performing arts center and free dance classes for seniors. “We are so delighted to be growing our partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center,” says Executive Director of Calpulli, Juan Castaño. “As immigrant communities and the nonprofits that serve and honor them potentially come under attack in the coming years, we need more partners that welcome people from all walks of life and create space for their stories to be shared.” Boda Mexicana was last performed in 2019 when Calpulli made its European debut in Istanbul, Turkey. The restaging of the work is made possible in large part with the support of the Howard Gilman Foundation.

For students, teachers, and administrators, Calpulli and LPAC will present a special opportunity to see An Educational Journey to Boda Mexicana which offers excerpts from the full production with narration, study guide, and opportunities to engage with Calpulli beyond the stage.

About Calpulli Mexican Dance Company:

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's mission is to celebrate the diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American cultural heritage through dance-based programming including live music. With a repertoire that includes traditional folkloric dances as well as original contemporary works inspired by Mexican traditions, Calpulli has captivated audiences worldwide, performing for millions in our 21-year history. Founded in 2003, the company has earned critical acclaim from the NY Times, the New Yorker, BroadwayTheaterWorld.com among others. Calpulli's commitment to artistic excellence, cultural preservation, and accessibility has also been recognized by Crain's NY Business, City Lore, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and many others.

Comments