CULT SHOW to Play The Neo-Futurist Theater in May

CULT SHOW will play The Neo-Futurist Theater from May 2nd through 25th.

From the minds of Jasmine Henri Jordan & Audrey Polinski, the Neo-Futurists present CULT SHOW, an exploration of one of society's most controversial phenomenons. We welcome you into the world of HEX-L, inviting you in to inhabit and wear our cult like long linen robes, and in the same breath, stepping out to examine them with a magnifying glass, a curiosity asking ourselves why we are (or aren't) drawn to them in the first place. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, all are welcome to step into our world of community, conforming, longing, and the spiritual plane (whatever that may be).

The performances is directed and created by Jasmine Henri Jordan and Audrey Polinski.

The ensemble includes Alex Hovi, DeVaughn Loman, Joanna Jamerson, Lara Johnson, and nightly surprise guest.

Tickets are $25 online and at the door.

Run Time: 90 minutes without an intermission

Content Warnings: Themes of Religious Trauma

Masks are required and available at the theater.