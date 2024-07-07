CONSTELLATIONS Comes to the American Theatre of Actors This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CONSTELLATIONS, a new play by Nick Payne, will run July 20 - 28 at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, New York City.

Nick Payne's dramedy explores the multiverse of possibilities of a relationship, raising profound questions about the difference between choice and destiny by exploring scenarios ranging from the hypothetical to the fantastical. As the characters navigate the twists and turns of their connection, audiences will be drawn into the play's innovative narrative and its take on the human condition. Where else but at one of New York's last original experimental theatres do you get a chance to experience an extraordinary play that delves into the depths of love, choice ... and the cosmos.

This two-hander features Derrien Kellum (Roxie in Chicago) plays Marianne and Alex Benjamin boasts training from Lee Strasberg's son John and a degree from Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Now, Derrien & Alex not only take to the stage but also step into the role of producers. Contact Jay Michaels at 347-497-4814 or info@jaymichaelsarts.com for more information.

Comments