CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS Presented at The Tank This Week

Last night, Chloe and her SantaCon cronies returned to The Tank for another year of yuletide shenanigans! Chloe Saves Christmas opened to an enthusiastic audience overflowing with holiday cheer.

This one of a kind tale of tenderness is cleverly directed by Bryan Songy and stars the radiant Amanda Wilson as Chloe Papp, the famous iHop waitress and pride of Nutley, New Jersey herself. Following Chloe on her quest is a raucous cast of irreverent characters played by Gavin Cranmer, Sam Turlington, Sean Mannix, John Tedeschi, Bobby Allan, Adam Stedman and Nick Prez. This AEA approved showcase is stage managed by Aubrey Mann with lighting design by Martin Benesh, and produced by Miles Mandwelle.

'Tis the season for laughing your jingle bells off. If you like John Waters, you'll love how Dr. Flappy Manders, DDR's script makes you the first to witness Chloe and her crew save Santa from a dastardly Yale-educated octopus named Gary who wants to destroy Christmas. Experience the magic, the trash and the tentacles of an epic Christmas play you'll never forget!

This rowdy melodramatic comedy runs for TWO MORE PERFORMANCES: December 6th and 7th at 7pm. Get your tickets now!

Comments