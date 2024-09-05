Broadway's Pierre Marais Will Debut A Night Of Original Short Films

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s Pierre Marais (Sunset Boulevard, Aladdin) will debut a night of his original short narrative films; screening this September in Greenwich Village. Voted best Young Filmmaker at the Cannes World Film Festival for his film As Apple Pie, Marais’ films have garnered over 75 selections from film festivals across the globe.

The selected films star many members of the Broadway community, including: Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris), Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit), Nasia Thomas (Six), De’lon Grant (Come From Away), Karli Dinardo (Dancin’), Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton), Daryl Tofa (The Outsiders), D.C. Anderson (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.

The evening is a celebration of his work after a successful run on the film festival circuit. The screening will also include the premiere of his latest film, Ghost Light, a psychological thriller based on the lore of the infamous Broadway ghost light - starring the aforementioned Veintiimilla.

There are a limited number of free tickets available to the public. For inquiries, please e-mail info@dgrwinc.com.

Quad Cinema, 34 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011

Sunday September 15th at 8:30

Pierre Marais was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. An actor, director, and award winning filmmaker, he will be seen in the upcoming Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. Additional Broadway and Tour credits include Disney’s Aladdin. Film and television appearances include: Scorpion King 2 (Netflix), Black Beauty (Disney+), Wake of Death (Universal). Regional leading roles include ‘Jack Kelly’ in Newsies (TUTS), the ‘Emcee’ in Cabaret (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), ‘Gilbert’ in Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed). As a filmmaker, As Apple Pie (Cannes World Film Festival – Best Young Filmmaker), Apart (Alternative Film Festival – Best USA Drama), Bound by a Thread (San Francisco Dance Film Festival and Dance on Camera at Lincoln Center – Official Selections). @pierremarais / @pierremaraiscreative

