Brand New Comedy CELEBRITY CRUSH To Premiere At Chain Theatre

CHAIN THEATRE, presents the premiere production of CELEBRITY CRUSH, a brand new laugh-out-loud comedy, as a part of their Winter One Act Festival, Program #15. The show follows Shannon, who has the opportunity of a lifetime: her celebrity crush wants to spend the night with her. When an overbearing security guard and her roommate's mac and cheese get in the way, chaos ensues with deadly results. Celebrity Crush is the fun, kooky, short and sweet comedy you've been dying to see.

The cast includes the wonderfully talented Lizzie Nguyen, Sarah Hoogenraad, Miciah Wallace, and Matthew Sheaffer. The show is directed by Rebecca Wilson, who returns to the Chain One Act Festival after directing last year's 1900's Women Bonding. The production features intimacy choreography from Leslie Spitznagel, and costumes by Mickey Estrella. The play marks Sarah Hoogenraad's NYC-writing debut, and she is co-producing with Chandler Holloway.

Celebrity Crush has three performances at Chain Theatre's 3rd floor main stage theatre as a part of Program #15. The shows are Sunday, February 18th at 8pm, Sunday, February 25th at 2pm, and Saturday, March 2nd at 5pm. The February 25th performance will also be live-streamed. The other plays presented in Program #15 are Another Minute by Jordan Richards, Girls' Night by Jackie Jorgenson, The Muse by Meagan J. Meehan, and The Wheelhouse by Jack Rushton.

Tickets are $22 online or $25 at the door, or you can use code CRUSH to get tickets for $18.57 each. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.