Boundless Theater to Present ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING Immersive Experience

Boundless Theater's ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - IMMERSIVE THEATER & DINING EXPERIENCE (Ecstatic Electricity Chapter), written & directed by award-winning author David James Parr (Slap & Tickle; Pluto Is Listening; Stranger Interludes) will be presented at the secret wine cellar of MEDI, an elegant and charming Mediterranean fusion restaurant in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

Every Wednesday this November - 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Tickets On Sale Now: $ 90 CLICK HERE

1 Ticket Includes:

Show + 3 Course Curated Dinner&Drinks (tip is included)

Enjoy Trailer CLICK HERE

THE CONCEPT

Boundless Theater invites you on a special date with

7 Strangers. 2 Hours. 1 Chance to Connect.

As Hurricane 'Eleanor' hits Manhattan, come dine & drink with the unforgettable quirky, hilarious, & perfectly lonely characters of the romantic comedy-drama Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting, and be a part of their stories as they cross paths and destinies in the secret wine cellar of MEDI restaurant. Some are looking for love, some are looking to escape, some are looking to find...themselves. This interconnected portrait of love, lust, and longing in our modern times, features a cast of powerhouse actors & a dynamite original soundtrack played by a live DJ.

Starring James Johnson; Julie McKay*; Brenna Palughi*; James A. Pierce III*; Shelly Ramoni; Chetan Rao & Ashley Kristeen Vega*

Original musical arrangements by Rebecca Cordes, Hadiza Dockeray, and David Pearl.

A Surprising Show Redefining the Theater-Dinner Experience:

WHO'S WHO? - The actors mix with the audience, acting as regular guests of the evening until they reveal their identities while dining & engaging with the audience and each other.

ENDLESS LOVE - Audience members can request their favorite love song to be part of the Lonely Hearts On Request Radio Station hosted by Sergeant Pepper, one of the characters in the story.

YOUR MESSAGE OUTSIDE THE BOTTLE - Show-themed postcards will be available containing a keyword from the night which you can customize for a special person with whom you are longing to connect.

WAIT, STOP & REPEAT! Capture the hot moment on the red carpet in a cool Insta picture with our signature neon rose.

More info: https://www.boundlesstheater.com/eleanor-rigby-is-waiting

Comments