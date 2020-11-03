Boomerang Theatre Company's FIRST FLIGHT New Play Fest

Boomerang Theatre Company have announced the lineup for the FIRST FLIGHT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL.

This year's Festival will feature virtual readings of plays by Adam Kraar and Traci Godfrey, as well as a special event reunion reading of Johnna Adams' comedy LICKSPITTLES, BUTTONHOLERS AND DAMNED PERNICIOUS GO BETWEENS. All readings will be streamed live and then available for 48 hours afterwards as video-on-demand. Tickets are available at www.boomerangtheatre.org and proceeds benefit Boomerang's new play development programs.

The FIRST FLIGHT New Play Festival is one of Indie Theatre's premiere development events for new plays. Since 2000, FIRST FLIGHT has been a creative development home for some of Indie Theatre's leading playwrights, including Crystal Skillman, Rich Orloff, Johnna Adams, Adam Kraar, Zach Calhoon, Isaac Rathbone, Shelley McPherson and Lauren Ferebee.

FIRST FLIGHT serves as a springboard to assist new plays in their creative development. Each selected play is paired with a director and given multiple days of rehearsal, with space between for re-writes and additional process. At the completion of rehearsal, each play is presented for a supportive invited audience.

The lineup for the 2020 First Flight New Play Festival:

November 16th, 2020 at 7pm

A Benefit Reunion Reading of LICKSPITTLES, BUTTONHOLERS AND DAMNED PERNICIOUS GO-BETWEENS by Johnna Adams (Gidion's Knot, Sans Merci) Directed by John Hurley

Featuring the original World Premiere cast: Nat Cassidy* (Tor Labs's STEAL THE STARS), Felicia Hudson*, Gavin Starr Kendall, Joe Mathers*, Shashanah Newman, Kelley Rae O'Donnell* (Netflx's THE IRISHMAN), Ridley Parson, Amy Lee Pearsall*, Isaiah Tanenbaum*, Kristen Vaughan and Chris Weikel*.

Johnna Adams' poetic rhyming comedy premiered with Boomerang in 2013 at TheatreLab, followed by an extended run at Teatro Circulo in 2015.

During the Napoleonic wars, three extraneous Danish court officials-a professional loudmouth (the buttonholer), a kiss-ass for hire (the lickspittle), and a successful dastard (the go-between)-are tossed out of court just as Denmark's merchant fleet becomes of strategic importance. The three men journey to France and meet Napoleon's top lickspittle, buttonholer, and go-between-who are females! Unnecessarily complex plots abound, flying machines are destroyed, and the head of Marie Antoinette is discovered during the madcap struggle to save Copenhagen from British howitzers.

November 19th, 2020 at 7pm

Reading of SPUTNIK IN SUBURBIA

by Adam Kraar (Alternating Currents, The Working Theater)

Directed by Tasha Gordon-Solman (Project Y, New Georges)

An offbeat love story: a 12 year old boy and a lost young mother join forces to combat Cold War paranoia - and keep their dreams of space travel alive.

November 20th, 2020 at 7pm

Reading of SWEET TEXAS RECKONING

by Traci Godfrey ("Hotter Than Georgia Asphalt" screenwriter)

Directed by Cailín Heffernan (Boomerang Associate Artistic Director) Featuring Michelle Hurd* (Star Trek: Picard) and Linda S. Nelson* (Orange is the New Black)

Ellie Wolcott, a Southern Baptist woman fearing a tepid and lonely old age, attempts to reunite her daughter, Kate, with long time paramour Alan John in order to salvage her remaining years with some semblance of dignity. When Kate shows up with an unexpected "guest", Ellie is forced to confront many demons, including her ideas about race, biology, bigotry, and sexuality.

Marci Skolnick* is the Stage Manager for the Festival.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

All three events will perform streaming live, followed by video-on-demand access for 48 hours after each curtain.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at http://www.boomerangtheatre.org

