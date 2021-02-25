Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boomerang Theatre Company Announces Workshop Of TRIPLE THREATS

TRIPLE THREATS features music and lyrics from Lee and Nehemiah Luckett.

Feb. 25, 2021  

Boomerang Theatre Company has announced a workshop of TRIPLE THREATS, a new musical with book by Tracey Conyer Lee and music/lyrics by Lee and Nehemiah Luckett. The workshop will happen over Zoom from March 1st - 5th, and will focus on storytelling and character development. Rehearsals will conclude with a private presentation on Friday, March 5th. Directors Kevin R. Free and Zhailon Levingston (Bway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will lead the workshop.

TRIPLE THREATS features a musical within a musical! It's 1981, and a frustrated black theatremaker receives the age-old ultimatum from his pregnant wife: give up his dream and become a more stable provider for their growing family. On a quest to prove he can do both, he happens upon a white career criminal trying to win back his love interest, which seems like a story worthy to change the landscape of American theatre. With the criminal muses opening doors the artist couldn't on his own, the unlikely trio lie, cheat and steal their way to living their most authentic lives-and to write a big ole Broadway musical called "Love Thief".

The workshop cast includes Ian August, Bridget Bierne, Steve Brady, Patrick Cannon, Matthew Greer (Bway's Seminar, The Real Thing), Joy Lynn Jacobs (Bway's The Music Man), James Judy, Charleigh Parker, Jon-Michael Reese (Nat'l Tour, Book of Mormon), Sara Thigpen, Jordan Tyson and Aurelia Williams (Bway's, In Transit).

Katie Kennedy (The Public Theater's For Colored Girls...) is the Stage Manager for the workshop. Produced by Tim Errickson for Boomerang Theatre Company.


