Bombay Theatre Company Presents THE COVID 19 DO-OVER MARRIAGE

Bombay Theatre Company, Mumbai is collaborating with New York based writer, Sarah Congress to stage her 10 minute play - 'The Covid 19 Do-over Marriage'- LIVE on their Instagram page on 13 February at 12 noon. The Indian theatre company has been very active in the pandemic and has already staged 15 virtual plays on Instagram. All these plays have a combined viewership of over 25,000 across the globe.

The plays can be watched here: https://instagram.com/bombay_theatre_company?igshid=1ccwtm2hmrgnu

The play is about New York City chef Angelina who wants to have a baby. Her husband Ben, an actor, does not want to have a baby. However, Angelina and Ben's argument is quickly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Will the crises bring them closer? Or will it bring them further apart?

The cast includes Luke Hofmaier, Spinks and Jeffrey James Keyes. The play is directed by Raveesh Jaiswal.

Sarah Congress writes scripts for theatre, television, and books for musical theatre. She currently teaches the course 'Writing Television Comedy' with The Knowledge Project.

Raveesh Jaiswal is a theatre director and actor based in Mumbai, India. He is also the founder of Bombay Theatre Company and has over 11 years of experience predominantly in English theatre.

Luke Hofmaier is an accomplished actor, filmmaker & writer. Theatre credits include - Classic Stage Company, The Signature Theatre and Metropolitan Playhouse, Chester Theatre Company, and many others.

Spinks is a multi-disciplinary artist based in NYC. Her theatre credits include - Fixing Mother's Day (The Signature Theatre), All in the Timing (Marjorie S. Dean Little Theatre), Mauritius (The Artists Sandbox).

Jeffrey James Keyes is an interdisciplinary artist. Acting credits include - Sex and the City, Blad Diva, Edward II, and the upcoming series Extra Room.

