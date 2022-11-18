Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces BAC Winter 2023

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) announces Winter 2023 dance performances from internationally acclaimed artists Vertigo Dance Company and Israel Galván presented in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater, January 12-24. Tickets are on sale now at BACNYC.ORG.

Vertigo Dance Company

PARDES (New York Premiere)

January 12 + 13 at 7:30PM, January 14 at 2PM + 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes



Under the artistic direction of Noa Wertheim, the internationally acclaimed Israeli modern dance company Vertigo has begun its third decade with an impressive repertoire of original works. Beyond her contribution to cultural life in Israel, Wertheim's unique approach promotes social change by creating an artistic connection with the community and the environment. Her latest work, PARDES (the Hebrew word for "orchard"), is a dance for six performers exploring the connection of the body to its inner spiritual layers while being interwoven with the common tapestry of humanity. Wertheim's lush choreography is accompanied by original music by Itamar Doari, one of Israel's most prominent percussion artists.

CREDITS

Choreographer: Noa Wertheim

Assistant Choreographer: Rina Wertheim-Koren

Dancers: Etai Peri, Sian Olles, Eden Ben Shimol, Ruth Ben David, Ilan Golubovich, Theo Samsworth, Micah Amos, Korina Fraiman

Original Music: Itamar Doari

Stage Design: Zohar Shoef

Styling: Rosie Canaan

Lighting Design: Dani Fishof - Magenta

CEO: Adi Sha'al

Company Manager: Sandra Brown

Production Abroad: Maya Williams

International Relations and Vertigo Friends: Rachel Grodjinovsky

Israel Galván

SOLO

January 23 + 24 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 50 minutes

In Israel Galván's SOLO, the physical language of flamenco is recodified, using modes of expression that are genealogically related as well as performative aspects of other rituals of popular culture, from football to activism to cross-dressing. In constant pursuit of a dance that frees itself from the inherited features of established flamenco, Galván says: "SOLO is a coincidence - one day when I was dancing I stood still, I couldn't move, and there was no music. It was a minute of solitude. In all these years I have learned to dance alone with my solitudes. I realize the sound of my body and dance in silence."

CREDITS

Artistic Direction, Choreography, and Dance: Israel Galván

Sound: Pedro León

Management: Rosario Gallardo

Distribution: Rial & Eshelman

Production: Israel Galván Company in collaboration with INAEM, Instituo Nacional de las Artes Escénicas de la Música





ABOUT THE ARTISTS



Vertigo Dance Company was founded in 1992 by Noa Wertheim and Adi Shaal. It marks an inspiring creativity incorporating art, humanity, and nature. The company has established a distinct presence in the contemporary dance scene in Israel and around the globe. Vertigo Dance Company is one of the leading dance companies in Israel and is endlessly invited to perform within the most prestigious International festivals and well known theaters around the Globe. The Company has become a worldwide Ambassador for Israeli Art. Through Noa Wertheim's unique artistic creative expression and movement, Vertigo is committed to expanding the boundaries of dance to raise social and environmental awareness. Noa Wertheim, Vertigo's Artistic Director, works and creates from her home studio located at the Vertigo Eco Art Village, where she lives with Adi and their three sons, in a community that fosters the arts in an ecologically and socially responsible manner. The essence of Vertigo Dance Company and Vertigo Eco Art Village is to join the universe and the energy of life, constantly seeking out new and interesting collaborations.

Israel Galván de Los Reyes stands out for proposing an expressive language of his own, not only as a dancer, but also as a scenic creator, developing a language, unknown until now in flamenco dancing, based on fragmentations, mixtures, and sums of gestures. Winner of the National Dance Award 2005, granted by the Spanish Ministry of Culture for his ability to generate in an art like flamenco a new creation without forgetting the true roots that have sustained it to this day and that constitute it as a universal genre, he has also received other awards during his career including the 2012 N.Y. Dance and Performance Bessie for Outstanding Production and the Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes granted by the Spanish Ministry of Culture. In 2016, he was appointed Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of the Republic of France by the French Ministry of Culture. This honorary decoration was in recognition of Galván's work in France. He has received a total of six Premios Max de Artes Escénicas and the Barcelona Critics' Award in 2014 and 2018. The son of Sevillian flamenco dancers José Galván and Eugenia de Los Reyes, from the age of five he began to experience the atmosphere of the flamenco venues, parties, and dance academies where his father took him. But it was not until 1990 that he found his vocation for dancing. In 1994, he joined the recently created Compañía Andaluza de Danza, directed by Mario Maya, beginning an unstoppable career. He has collaborated in numerous projects with various artists including Enrique Morente, Manuel Soler, and Mario Maya, Sol Picó, Pat Metheny, Vicente Amigo, Alfredo Lagos, Manuela Carrasco, Nick Lizard, Fernando Terremoto, Miguel Poveda, Diego Carrasco, Gerardo Nuñez , Belen Maya, Chicuelo, Joan Albert Amargós, Diego Amador, Arcángel, Inés Bacán and Estrella Morente. Galván's's credits include: ¡Mira! / Los Zapatos Rojos; La Metamorfosis (2000); Galvánicas (2002); Arena (2004); La Edad de Oro (2005); Tábula Rasa (2006); Solo (2007); El Final de Este Estado de cosas, Redux (2008); La Curva (2010); Lo Real / Le Réel / The Real (2012); FLA.CO.MEN (2014); Torobaka (2014); La Fiesta (2017); Coplas Mecánicas (2018); Gatomaquia (2018); El Amor Brujo (2019); Mellizo Doble (2020). In 2021 he conceived and directed the short movie Maestro de Barra. In summer 2022 he opened at Grec festival in Barcelona his latest production Seises, inspired to his hometown Sevilla. Israel Galván is also featured in a Netflix docuseries about dance called Move. He is an associated artist at Le Théâtre de la Ville, Paris.

About Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC)



BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.