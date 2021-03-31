Barefoot Shakespeare Company and CreateTheater's LADY CAPULET Extended

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

LADY CAPULET has extended its virtual run, now streaming until Sunday, April 4 at Goddard Riverside's 6th Annual WHAM! Festival for Women's History Artist Month. For details go to the Goddard Website: https://goddard.org/wham/

"Response has been strong, so we've decided to let it percolate with our audience a little longer," says Amanda Hopper, Community Arts Manager at Goddard Riverside.

Nominated for "Most Memorable Modern Updates & Adaptations of 2020" by New York Shakespeare, LADY CAPULET follows the journey of Rose from country girl to matriarch, navigating her repression and power in 16th century Verona when family, social status, and gender determine everything.

Original music composed by Graham Russell of AIR SUPPLY, who sees LADY CAPULET as "a great bridge to bringing people into Shakespeare." Of the virtual performance, the award-winning hitmaking songwriter of All Out of Love and Lost in Love said, "I loved it, fantastic; I was glued to the screen."

The title role of Rose Capulet is played by Jianzi Colón-Soto, recently seen as young Sonia Sotomayor on stage & digital remount in Atlantic Theatre's SHE PERSISTED, based on the stories by Chelsea Clinton. Andrew Dunn, a member of Infinite Variety Productions (DISPLEYST on YouTube, NELLIE & THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL) plays Lord Capulet. Preston Fox (WOLFPACK/NYC Fringe) plays Lord Montague/Tybalt; Jefferson Reardon (Co-creator, star, and producer of Sci-fi anthology PROSLOGION--London Lift-Off Film Festival 2020 Finalist) plays Lucio. Marlena Holman (MARY STUART/Pigeonholed) as The Nurse. Heather Sawyer (Atlantic's SHE PERSISTED and THE BIG ONE-O) appears as The Prince and reads Stage Directions.

The cast members originated their roles in Barefoot Shakespeare's 2019 production of LADY CAPULET in Central Park.

LADY CAPULET, a 2017 Henley Rose Playwriting Competition Finalist, was written by Melissa Bell (Honored Finalist 2019 Women in the Arts & Media Collaboration Award) and is directed by Emily Gallagher, Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare Company. LADY CAPULET is a co-production of Barefoot Shakespeare Company and CreateTheater, an online theatre company founded by producer Cate Cammarata.

TICKET INFORMATION

LADY CAPULET at WHAM! Festival: Now streaming through APRIL 4.

Tickets are available at Goddard Website: https://goddard.org/wham/

There is a suggested $10 donation, however, audience members may contribute any amount. Donation may also be made at anytime through the Eventbrite ticketing platform. All proceeds raised by Goddard Community Arts will go toward supporting its Performing Arts Conservatory summer program, which serves children 8-14 from the community. For more information on WHAM! (Women's History Artist Month)