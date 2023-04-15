Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Badia Farha and Plasma La Rose To Perform At The Iconoclast Theatre Collective Annual Theatre Celebration

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 18th.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Iconoclast Theatre Collective (The World to Come; GRINDR The Opera) will be celebrating theatre, community, and new musical development with a party to be held at the Dickens (783 8th Ave) on Tuesday, April 18th, beginning at 7:00pm.

Drag Chanteuse Plasma La Rose (GRINDR: The Opera) will be the Mistress of Ceremonies, and Badia Farha (B'Way: School of Rock; Little Shop of Horrors) will be the featured performer of the evening, debuting world premiere songs from an upcoming musical from Iconoclast founding members Andy Peterson (B'Way: Tootsie; A Beautiful Noise) and Erik Ransom (More Than All the World; GRINDR The Opera). The evening will be directed by Iconoclast founding member Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; The Gospel According to Heather).

Iconoclast will be accepting donations towards their upcoming season of musical theatre development and events, but donations are not required and the party is open to the public. Iconoclast's mission is to create works of theatre that are accessible to everyone.

The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created in 2020 as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. ITC uses theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. Previous projects include: GRINDR: The Opera and The Songs of Fiveboro live at Green Room 42 (both nominated for Broadway World Awards), the twelve episode hit musical audio series epic, The World to Come, (available wherever podcasts can be found), and the music video "The War on Xmas" featuring Pissi Myles. @iconoclasttheatrecollective

Plasma La Rose is the vintage queen of the New York scene! After working with Iconoclast Theatre Collective on GRINDR: The Opera, she became a full-time drag artist in the city. You can find her on Instagram/Venmo: @PlasmaNYC

Badia Farha is an Emmy, Broadway, TV/Film and Multi-Hyphenate Performer. Known as "Lady Rose," she is a powerhouse performer who captures you the moment she steps on the stage. Broadway and National Tours: School of Rock, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent. Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Sistas: The Musical, We the People: America Rocks. @Badiafarha



